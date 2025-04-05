One of my favorite things to do in my spare time is to test new apps. I've discovered some of my favorite gems through this process of discovery. However, apps accumulate over time. Some we use daily, others we download, try once, and forget about. While a handful of unused apps might not seem like a big deal, they can clog storage, slow down performance, and drain battery life. If your Android device feels sluggish, it might be time for a digital declutter. Here are five effective ways to quickly identify and remove apps you no longer use.

5 Use Android's built-in unused apps feature

Let your phone do the work for you