You may have previously used the Duolingo app to learn a new language. While the app provides tools to learn the basics, it doesn't always help you understand the why. That's where AI comes in; it can provide additional insight when studying a new language. That's why it is no surprise that more language learning platforms have been looking into incorporating AI to stay ahead.

Research has shown that AI chatbots can help users learn vocabulary and language skills when they provide corrective feedback. Thankfully, it is easy to access AI tools on language learning platforms and chatbots. We can quickly access them from Chromebooks, phones, and other portable devices. Here's what you can do to leverage AI to help you learn a new language faster.

Problems with using AI to learn a new language faster

While AI has shown its capabilities as an indispensable learning tool, it is prone to making mistakes. If you are a beginner in a new language, you may not realize the errors and biases that occur while conversing with the AI. We've highlighted the common concerns for relying on AI to learn a new language faster below:

There are cultural limitations that prevent you from mastering a foreign language. AIs may lack context awareness or understanding of different formalities presented in a language. You can only gain this from real experience (conversing with fluent speakers and natives).

Errors in responses: Answers may vary in correctness and contain biases, hallucinations, and misleading information.

No human reviewer is involved, so you might not know the mistakes AI can make as a complete beginner. It is easy to take AI results as a matter of fact. Information provided by the AI might also be outdated.

You might find inaccuracies in words that have multiple meanings. The AI may give you the most popular response by default, which isn't always correct.

It doesn't necessarily support all languages. Learning a regional variant, like Canadian French, might be difficult.

AI can help you get up to speed on learning a new language, but we always recommend consulting an expert or a fluent peer to review your training materials/AI results.

8 Gain instant feedback

Expect immediate responses

Source: frimufilms/Freepik

Most AI are equipped to give instant feedback. So you will find out immediately what you've got right and wrong. It's much more convenient than waiting for a teacher to grade your test and return those results to you. It's especially popular when you're learning a new coding language. Since a large part of learning a programming language requires back-and-forth feedback while doing it. AI has shown its prowess in this area.

7 More conversational practice

Get on-demand speaking experience with AI

Conversational practice is an essential part of picking up a new language. It helps you learn by doing. For example, I've personally struggled to keep up with a newer language because I lacked conversational practice.

Learning with a partner is much easier. However, finding time to do so is not always the most convenient. With AI, scheduling is unnecessary; you can practice conversationally at any time, any day. You can start that easily from your mobile device with Gemini Live and other platforms. Google is steadily updating Gemini Live's accessibility so more users can easily access conversationalist AI.

6 Grammar review help

AI can assist in word usage, punctuation, and sentence structure

Source: Chrome Web Store

The leading AI chatbots are large language modules (LLMs). These AIs are trained to understand, interpret, and generate human language. A big part of that is interpreting and understanding grammar. AI can point out grammar mistakes and spelling and provide feedback on sentence structure and tone. Some AI platforms specialize in tutoring grammar and may even offer elaborate explanations to enable your learning. Otherwise, try using it to identify the areas you need help in — maybe you are great with adjectives but have trouble conjugating verbs (French can be tricky).

Prepare for an upcoming test or assessment in minutes

Source: Pexels

Sometimes, we must study specific rules and certain words to make them stick. This requires a lot of exposure, so we don't necessarily have to think about what to say and write. We can use AI to change the format and make it more fun. For example, we can ask AI to help you turn language rules into a rap song or ask it to create study aids (like flashcards). Instead of spending hours transcribing the material into another format, take a shortcut. Studying can be fun, and AI can help you get creative.

4 Provides a stress-free learning environment

It is only you and the AI