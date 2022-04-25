The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is the best Android smartwatch we've seen, and it looks like it's getting even better: Google Assistant support is confirmed to be arriving for the Galaxy Watch4 soon. While the Watch4 already has voice assistant support through Samsung's own Bixby, users have been quite vocal about their desire for Google's alternative. We still don't know for sure exactly when it will land, but Google Assistant is already taking center stage in a new Galaxy Watch4 ad posted to Samsung's Spanish YouTube channel.

Last week, Verizon refreshed its Watch4 support pages, announcing a new system update that delivers Google Assistant integration. That information has since been removed from the page, and Google confirmed that Assistant support was in fact not yet rolling out.

However, the keyword here is clearly "yet," as Samsung's new ad shows a man asking his Galaxy Watch4 to play YouTube Music by pulling up Assistant with "Hey Google." While Assistant only takes up three seconds of the 15-second ad, it's clearly meant to be the prominent feature here (spotted by 9to5 Google).

Samsung's been saying since February that Google Assistant was "coming soon" and the question's been one more of "when" than "if." Considering that Google I/O takes place early next month, perhaps it wouldn't be crazy to expect something official right around then.

You can currently download Samsung's latest update on your Watch4 or Watch4 Classic, but the Google Assistant app required to make this actually work is still unavailable.

