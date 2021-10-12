Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 are the best foldable phones on the market and some of the most exciting mobile devices in recent memory. One of the big improvements made this year is durability, with both phones featuring an IPX8 water resistance rating for the first time. Now Samsung's sharing some of the testing that's gone into assuring its hardware holds up to our abuse, while also offering a peek into sales performance.

According to Samsung, the Z Fold3 has sold five times more units than the Fold2 in the same time period, while the Flip3 has sold an impressive forty times more units than the Flip 5G. Those are some incredible numbers, and it shows that interest in foldable phones is at an all-time high.

We're getting more than just sales figures today, with Samsung also showing us a peek behind the curtain to see how the company tests the durability of these devices. First the phones are loaded into an environmental chamber to ensure they'll work in hot, cold, humid, and dry conditions. Next we see them submerged in water to test the newly added water resistance.

Then we reach the most satisfying part of the video — a robot drawing perfectly straight lines with an S Pen. The inclusion of stylus support on the Z Fold3 shows Samsung's confidence in the strength of its flexible displays and makes the phone a lot more useful.

Finally, both phones are folded and unfolded two hundred thousand times, which is equivalent to five years of use, assuming you open and close your device a hundred times a day. You can watch these tests in the video below:

While foldable devices are still inherently more fragile than slab phones, it's still encouraging to see the rigorous testing they're put through before they go on sale and the improvements made year after year.

