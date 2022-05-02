As we all know, some directors can be pretentious auteurs (or at least some can be perceived this way), so it didn't come as much of a surprise to hear Christopher Nolan (director of The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar) made a stink about seeing Tenet in theaters back in 2020. Thanks to this meme-worthy outlook during a time people were self-distancing, it's a prime target for trolling, which is precisely why an enterprising user on Twitter has loaded the movie onto the tiny black and white pixelated screen of the adorable new handheld gaming device known as the Playdate.

In 2020 Nolan opined in a Washington Post piece that theaters were indeed suffering, which quickly blew up with a slew of articles claiming Nolan only wants his movies viewed in theaters, successfully transforming into a meme. Well, memes are always good for a few laughs, and so someone has loaded the movie on a Playdate as an amusing jab at Nolan.

The Twitter user jae (@jkap) has ingeniously loaded a copy of Tenet onto the tiny Playdate. This is a device that offers a 400x240 pixel resolution on a 2.7-inch panel, offering a total of 173 pixels per inch, and the screen isn't backlit. This is why it's the perfect trolling target for theater-quality movies, it's probably the worst way to watch one. Proof positive a dash of ingenuity can see your dreams turned into memes.

What really seals the deal is that you can use the Playdate's hand crank to fast-forward and rewind the film, which really puts those old Blockbuster rewind fees into perspective. Imagine rewinding video rentals manually. No thanks.

So it would seem the newly-released Playdate has a few more tricks up its sleeve than at first suspected. Not only is it a cute little device handy for playing an assortment of original games, thanks to its accessible development software, enterprising users can load up video content that's incredibly suitable for the tiny B&W screen. Now if only I could figure out how to get my hands on one without waiting until 2023.

