OnePlus has been hyping up the launch of the OnePlus 10T, its "performance flagship," for the last few weeks now. The phone isn't meant to dethrone the OnePlus 10 Pro as the company's flagship flagship, but it will aim to deliver a similar experience at a lower price point. Even if you're not in the market for a new phone, you should tune into the live stream on August 3rd to get all the juicy details. Once it debuts, the OnePlus 10T will be the fastest charging smartphone in the US, with a blazing fast speed of 125W. The launch event is scheduled to start on August 3rd at 10 am ET (7 am PT / 7:30 pm IST / 4 pm CET), and you can watch it right here.

OnePlus is holding a physical launch event at Gotham Hall in NYC on August 3rd. It will be the company's first in-person launch event in a couple of years, all thanks to the pandemic. OnePlus sold tickets to the event to its die-hard fans so they can see the 10T launch front of their very eyes, but the company will also live stream the event for everyone to watch around the world.

This will be OnePlus's first T-branded smartphone after the OnePlus 8T, which launched in the second half of 2020.

Apart from the YouTube live stream, you can also catch the launch event live on the official OnePlus 10T's landing page.

There's not much left to know about the OnePlus 10T: OnePlus itself has revealed its design and confirmed it'll miss out on the trademark alert slider and Hasselblad camera tuning. It will also feature 150W superfast wired charging, though US units will be limited to 125W due to voltage differences. Leaks have further detailed key OnePlus 10T specs: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, 50MP primary shooter, and 8MP ultrawide camera.

OnePlus will also give us a glimpse at its Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 skin, though the skin will first make its way to the OnePlus 10 Pro before coming to other phones.