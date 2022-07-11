The Nothing Phone 1 might be the most exciting phone of the year, if only because the company knows exactly how to drum up excitement around a new product. Even if you’re fed up with all the little trickles of information, the launch event is probably the time to tune in to finally get to know everything there is to know about the Phone 1. It will start on July 12 at 4 pm BST (11 am ET / 8 am PT / 8:30 pm IST), and you can watch it right here on Android Police.

The live stream is going to be available on YouTube and on Nothing’s website. Nothing calls it the "Return to Instinct" event, promising that it will make tech exciting and delightful again. You can tune into it below.

Given that we’ve already learned so much about the Phone 1, you should think that there is not a lot more the company can reveal about the device. But there are still a few factors we haven’t heard any official confirmation on. While we’ve seen first images of Nothing's custom Android skin, Nothing OS, a lot of details are still in the dark on it. There is also still some guesswork involved when it comes to a few specs, like the cameras.

It can’t be denied that we do know a lot about the phone already, though. We’ve seen an extensive hands-on with the Phone 1’s unique transparent back with its LED-equipped “Glyph” interface, we know what processor and what display to expect (a Snapdragon 778G+ and a 120Hz OLED), and we know that it will support wireless and reverse wireless charging. If you’re interested in the software, you can even download the Nothing Launcher from the Play Store to get a first impression right on your phone.

To purchase the Phone 1, you need to first queue up in a waitlist in order to buy a pre-order ticket that will give you a chance to purchase the Phone 1 once it goes on sale after the launch event. You can look into the details over at the Nothing website. These pre-order tickets are only available until the launch event, so if you still want a chance to get a unit as fast as possible, you should act fast.