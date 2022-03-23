Nothing, the company started by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, forayed into the wireless earbuds segment last year with the impressive ear (1) earbuds — even if they didn't make the cut for our best earbuds selection. Given how closely Pei was associated with the smartphone market over the years and judging from rumors, it's only a matter of time before the company enters the category again. Earlier this month, Nothing announced a 'The Truth' event for March 23, where it plans to detail what it is working on for the year and could reveal its first smartphone. That day has finally arrived, and if you are excited about the event, here's how you can watch it live.

“Nothing (event): The Truth” is scheduled to start at 2 pm GMT/9 am ET. It will be livestreamed on YouTube (embedded below), so irrespective of which part of the world you live in and what device you have, you'll be able to catch it live. The company will also be hosting a live chat with its team on YouTube during the event, so you can directly interact with it. Additionally, your comment could help you stand a chance to win Nothing's "yet-to-be-announced new product."

Another option will be to head over to the company's website to catch the event, where a countdown is currently displayed until the event starts.

Multiple reports have made it pretty clear that Nothing is indeed working on a smartphone due to launch this year. The company even inked a deal with Qualcomm, further hinting at its plans to enter the smartphone market. However, substantial details about Nothing's phone have not leaked so far, which is pretty surprising in this day and age.

Just like its earbuds, Nothing could launch its first smartphone with a transparent back to help it stand out in the crowded market, though it wouldn't be the first manufacturer to do something like this.

