The 2024 Made by Google event is around the corner. We expect the search giant to unveil the highly anticipated Pixel 9 series, wearables, the Pixel foldable, Android 15, and more. Whether you are a die-hard Pixel fan, an Android user, a casual observer, or curious about Google's latest AI advancements, the upcoming Made by Google event promises something for everyone.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Made by Google event, from the exact date and time to where to watch it and the announcements to expect.

When is the Made by Google August 2024 event?

Traditionally, Google holds its Made by Google event in October, around a month after Apple's iPhone launch in September. However, this time, the search giant has advanced its annual event by a couple of months to August.

Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Date: August 13, 2024

August 13, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM PT

10:00 AM PT Venue: Mountain View, California

If you are in another time zone, check the event time and mark your calendar accordingly.

MT: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM CT: 12:00 PM (Noon)

12:00 PM (Noon) ET: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM BST (UK): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM CEST (Central European Summer Time): 7:00 PM

7:00 PM IST: 10:30 PM

10:30 PM JST: 2:00 AM (next day)

2:00 AM (next day) AEST: 3:00 AM (next day)

How to watch the Made by Google 2024 event

The 2024 Made by Google event will take place in person at the company HQ in Mountain View, California. If you don't have an invite, Google will livestream the event, and record it for you to watch later. If you happen to near Mountain View, California, you can RSVP to watch Made By Google at the Google Customer Experience Center. We will also be live from the event to bring you the latest updates. You can sign up on Google's official page to receive all the updates on new products and preorders.

What can you expect from the Made by Google August 2024 event?

Google released several teaser videos to showcase the exterior of the Pixel 9 series (more on that later). On top of that, there's no shortage of leaks, rumors, speculations, and hands-on reviews.

Looking at the marketing materials (the ones shared by Google), we expect the event to focus on Gemini and its AI capabilities on Pixel phones and wearables. Let's go over the products that will take center stage at the Made by Google event.

Google Pixel 9

Close

Let's start the list with the vanilla Pixel 9. While it will feature the same Tensor G4 CPU, 50 MP primary shooter, and a 48MP ultrawide camera as the Pro models, the Pixel 9 may skip a telephoto lens, settle with less RAM (12GB vs. 16GB on Pro models), a low-resolution front camera, and a standard Actua display to keep the prices in check. It is expected to come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL