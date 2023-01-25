Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.

At CES 2023, Roku announced it is looking to manufacture TVs running Roku OS in the near future. The company wants to cement its position in the streaming devices market. The built-in Roku Channel Store is packed with free, paid, and cheaper apps and services offering access to local channels over the internet.

Use live TV channels from the Channel Store

The Channel Store is your one-stop solution for downloading free channels. It's packed with network-affiliated and third-party channels. Some notable names include NewsON, Haystack, WBRC FOX6 News, Boston 25, and WPXI Channel 11 News.

NewsON offers over 200 local news stations across the U.S. You don't need an account or subscription. You can download the NewsOS channel from the Channel Store and enjoy the content online. Haystack is another popular option to watch local and global news from more than 300 channels.

You can add channels using the Channel Store on your Roku device, Roku site, or mobile apps. Your Roku account syncs and makes all channels available on your compatible devices.

Live TV on The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel unlocks thousands of TV shows, hit movies, Roku Originals, and more than 350 live TV channels on your Roku device. It's available from the Channel Store to download. It doesn't require a subscription, purchase, or rental. You can add up to 40 Premium subscriptions from services like SHOWTIME, AMC+, and EPIX and access everything from a single app.

The Roku Channel is available to download on Samsung smart TV and Amazon Fire TV. Once you download the Roku Channel, open the app and head to the Live TV section to enjoy always-on TV channels anytime.

Check local channels on YouTube

YouTube has an ever-growing number of live TV channels to stream on Roku. Most news stations have a YouTube channel to air live news and segments. All you need to do is download the YouTube app on your Roku from the Channel Store and sign in with your Google account details.

Explore paid streaming services with local channels support

There's no shortage of streaming services with live TV channel support on Roku. Let's quickly go through some of the popular options for your Roku device.

YouTube TV

Google's YouTube TV offers 100+ live TV channels to watch on Roku. The channel list covers popular categories like News, Sports, Kids, Entertainment, and Music. The company offers unlimited DVR space, and pricing starts at $65 per month. You can opt for a free trial to check the content library and overall streaming experience. YouTube TV is available to download from the Channel Store on Roku.

Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the affordable ways to stream live TV channels on Roku. The company recently hiked the subscription prices to $40 per month. You can get a Sling Orange or Sling Blue plan for $40 and stream 41 channels without cable. The paid plans include 50 hours of DVR storage and up to three simultaneous connections. Sling TV offers add-ons and bundles to expand local channel coverage at home.

FuboTV

FuboTV offers over 290 live TV channels to stream on Roku. However, the coverage may vary based on your location. Visit the official FuboTV website and enter your area code to check available channels.

FuboTV pricing starts at $75 per month. The subscription comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space, unlimited screens (10 at home), and more. You can try a free trial before committing to a paid plan. With a native app on Roku, it takes a couple of minutes to set up and run FuboTV.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu has several plans for cord-cutters, but you'll need the highest Hulu + Live TV plan to watch local channels on your Roku device. It comes with 75+ live TV channels, Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). You can record live TV with Unlimited DVR. You'll pay $70 per month for the Hulu + Live TV plan.

Peacock TV

NBC's Peacock TV is home to popular TV shows and sports events like The Office, Night Court, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, WWE, and more. Apart from 80,000+ hours of hit movies, TV shows, and NBC originals, you can enjoy 50+ always-on channels with your Peacock TV subscription.

Digital antenna

You can easily connect an HDTV antenna to your Roku TV, follow the on-screen instructions, and watch your local stations for free.

Mirror local channels from your mobile

If a local channel isn't available from the Channel Store, you can play it on your mobile and mirror the content to your Roku device. We look forward to seeing browser support in future Roku OS updates.

Get the best out of your Roku device

The Roku Channel Store isn't limited to the apps mentioned above. It packs the best value streaming services to watch at home. If you aren't a fan of Roku OS, check the top Roku alternatives.