On September 2nd, Honor is hosting its very first IFA keynote in Berlin. While details are vague, we can expect an entire line-up of new devices, from laptops to earbuds. In the video below, you can tune in to the live stream at 5 pm CEST (4 pm BST, 11 am EST) and get to learn about the latest and greatest from Honor.

Looking at the keynote image, we can speculate what devices will be shown off. It shows icons for phones, a laptop, a tablet, and earbuds, which ties into information we already know. Honor announced the release date of the Honor 70 last week to be September 2nd, so we can expect that to be formally launched outside of China during the keynote. Honor has also shared teaser images of an upcoming pair of earbuds with us. They look similar to Honor's existing range of earbuds, so any dramatic changes will be under the hood. Not a lot to go on, but expect to see more information about these during the event.

It's not just devices, either. Honor's tagline for the event is "Embracing The Connected Future." Honor has teased that it will join Matter, the new smart home protocol that is supposed to interconnect all your smart home devices.

While Honor hasn't shared much more than that, the extensive line-up of new devices suggests the launch of more smart home products, or at least the option to better connect Honor devices with them. The other icons from the teaser don't suggest anything by themselves (Unless Honor is planning a hugging event at the keynote), but as a whole, it paints a picture of connections.

You can watch the event here on Android Police or head to Honor's events page. You can also head to Honor's social media channels if you prefer. If the rumors about an Honor ecosystem turn out to be accurate, it'll mark a significant step forwards in its attempts to differentiate itself from its parent company, Huawei.