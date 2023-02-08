It’s almost Super Bowl Sunday, so expect a deluge of new ads and trailers to hit the internet in the coming days as well as during the game itself. Google revealed its Pixel 7 TV spot early, and you can see it already ahead of the big game on Sunday, February 11th. The new ad focuses on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and it’s all tailored around the camera capabilities.

It’s not unlike other Pixel 7 series ads we’ve seen, and it focuses on highlighting the capabilities of Magic Eraser and the Unblur feature. Both of these are unique to Google’s Pixel line, so it’s easy to see why Google is focusing on these features for its big ad campaigns. The tagline for this campaign is “Fixed on Pixel”, and the ad is 90 seconds of different photography fixes.

It starts with a slow cover of Unchained Melody talking through how photos can capture our memories. Soon though, there’s a record scratch, and it jumps into Apache (Jump on It) by the Sugerhill Gang showing a bunch of scenarios where photos are ruined by elements that Magic Eraser can sometimes help delete from your image. Whether Magic Eraser would be able to do this in real-life scenarios is unclear, but we've been impressed with what it can do sometimes.

The ad features three cameos from celebrities, as is tradition for almost all Super Bowl ads. The first to appear is stand-up comedian Amy Schumer who is using the Pixel 7 to delete her exes from photos on her phone. Then NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo appears and deletes part of the game he didn’t want people to remember. Then finally we see pop star Doja Cat who is suffering from some blurry photos at a red carpet event.

You can watch the ad below, or you can expect to see it during the second quarter of Sunday’s game. The Super Bowl sees the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with a 12:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT kick-off.