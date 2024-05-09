Summary Get ready for the next Asus ROG Ally model, with a possible design refresh rumored to be revealed soon.

Join the stream today at 3PM ET on ASUS ROG's YouTube channel to uncover the exciting new updates and enhancements.

Asus is upping its game in the handheld market with a possible new device that could bring fixes for existing issues and improvements for a better gaming experience.

There have been rumors circulating that a new Asus ROG Ally model will be landing this year, and Asus itself has recently revealed that it plans to hold a stream about the "next ROG Ally" today at 3PM ET/12PM PT, which is only a few hours away. While many assume a design refresh is coming to the existing ROG Ally models, others are hoping a proper successor with a brand-new chip will enter the scene. Of course, if you wish to find out with the rest of the internet, then you can watch the stream we've conveniently linked below for your viewing pleasure.

Above, you can watch the official YouTube channel for ASUS ROG, which will start streaming at 3 PM Eastern. It's still anyone's guess exactly what will be shown, when any new hardware may be sold, or for what price, but it certainly seems like a good time to announce new handheld gear. If we do get a refresh for the existing hardware, ideally, the SD card issues plaguing the console will have been permanently addressed. Longer battery life and an OLED screen would be awesome to see, too. So here's hoping Asus has been listening to its fans, as it would be exciting to see a new ROG Ally experience that is polished to a sheen, especially if it comes in black.

At the very least, the continued development of hardware by Asus is a good sign the ROG Ally is doing well as a gaming platform. And more handhelds on the market mean more competition, and with competition heating up with companies like Lenovo, it is clear Asus needs to stay on its toes, and a refreshed design that polishes the already great ROG Ally experience sure sounds like a great way to send a message that Asus won't be backing down anytime soon. In such a shaky landscape as modern-day gaming, I know I, for one, appreciate the reassurance.