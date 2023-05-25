After a flurry of AI-related announcements at I/O, Google unveiled the Pixel Tablet and its decidedly Nest Hub-like dock. We were lucky enough to get our hands on it, but we were not very impressed with the dock. Ahead of the tablet’s commercial availability, smart home accessory maker Wasserstein has launched a new dock for the Pixel Tablet’s dock, bringing in a key feature Google missed out on — tilt.

Google’s dock for the Pixel Tablet serves a few essential functions. It holds the tablet in place, charges it, works like a speaker, and enables Hub Mode on the tablet. However, by design, the dock eliminates the ability to tilt the tablet for better viewing when standing up.

This is where the Wasserstein Adjustable Stand for the Pixel Tablet comes in. The stand has a pill shaped base topped off with a ball-and-socket joint holding up a platform where Google’s dock fits. The design shares an uncanny resemblance with the company’s existing range of adjustable stands for the Google Nest Hub and such. Interestingly, the ball joint allows for two movements: tilt (up-down), and swivel (left-right).

2 Images

Close

With 40 degrees of tilt, you shouldn’t have to crane your neck to read the display when it’s at knee height on a nightstand. The swivel could come in handy if you placed the Tablet in a central location, like on a kitchen island you’re using from both sides. Just be careful to avoid winding the dock’s power cord around the base by accident.

Wasserstein says the new stand is Made for Google certified, uses premium materials, and can fold flat if you need to move it around or travel with it. If you opine the dock design is an eyesore, we would be half-tempted to side with you. It’s hard to argue with the Google dock’s minimalist design if that’s what you’re after. Moreover, the tablet’s LCD screen should have decent viewing angles, anyway.

This new Pixel Tablet accessory ships in July 2023, and is available for purchase now, at a pre-sale price of $25, down from the original list price of $40. Wasserstein’s product page says it will start shipping the stand in July, nearly a month after the Tablet’s in-store availability begins on June 20 this year.