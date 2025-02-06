Summary Warner Bros. has unexpectedly released over 30 classic and obscure films for free on YouTube.

The playlist includes a bizarre mix of well-regarded classics and critically panned films. Titles range from 'The Mission' and 'Michael Collins' to 'Dungeons & Dragons' and 'The Adventures of Pluto Nash.'

New movies have been steadily added to the playlist over the past month, with the latest addition just yesterday. Warner Bros.'s reasons for this remain unclear, but more free movies are expected soon.

If you're looking for a free movie fix — specifically old and obscure ones, Warner Bros. (WB) has a solid surprise for you. The movie and entertainment conglomerate's 'Warner Bros. Entertainment' YouTube channel has unexpectedly released over 30 obscure and classic films in a playlist on YouTube, and they're all absolutely free to stream.

Related The top 12 free movie streaming sites There's no need for Netflix if you know where to look

In total, the playlist currently offers a bizarre mix of 31 movies, and although you won't find any of the studio's recent movies on the list, you will find some well-regarded classics in there.

The Wind and the Lion (1975) Michael Collins (1996) Mr. Nice Guy (1997) City Heat (1984) The 11th Hour (2007) The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002) Chaos Theory (2007) Waiting for Guffman (1996) American Ninja 5 (1993) Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) Dungeons & Dragons (2000) The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990) Return of the Living Dead II (1988) The Accidental Tourist (1988) Critters 4 (1992) Murder in the First (1995) The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) December Boys (2007) Lionheart (1987) Oh, God! (1977) Crossing Delancey (1988) Price of Glory (2000) Flight Of The Living Dead: Outbreak On A Plane (2007) Deal of the Century (1983) Deathtrap (1982) The Mission (1986) SubUrbia (1996) Hot to Trot (1988) True Stories (1986) The Science of Sleep (2006) The Big Tease (1999)

More to come?

The Mission (1986), starring Robert De Niro, is undoubtedly the most well-rated of the bunch, followed closely by Michael Collins (1996), The Year of Living Dangerously (1982), and Waiting for Guffman (1996). On the other hand, the catalog also includes films that were poorly received, but to each their own, right? If you want to give the underperformers a shot, the catalog has Dungeons & Dragons (2000), The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002), Critters 4 (1992), and Hot to Trot (1988).

These new movies started showing up in the playlist roughly a month ago, and WB has steadily been adding more ever since, with the most recent one added just yesterday. WB's rationale behind adding these movies to YouTube remains unclear, but we're not complaining.

Hopefully, this is a sign of more to come. If WB follows the release pattern, expect more free movies to be added to the playlist later this week or early next.