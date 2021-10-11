Walmart released a 4K-capable streaming box under its Onn brand earlier this year, and to our surprise, it was actually pretty great. It undercut Google’s latest Chromecast by $20 while featuring excellent image quality and performance — the two most important factors for any TV-focused gadget. It was already comfortably in the “impulse buy” zone, but if you’ve been waiting for it to drop even lower, your time has finally come.

Onn’s 4K-ready streaming gadget is down to just $20, and it doesn’t seem like this is a temporary discount (via 9to5Google). While price reductions are standard at Walmart, the original MSRP has completely disappeared. With its new listing, this particular Android TV unit is the cheapest 4K set-top box we could find for sale today — a must-buy for a guest room or spare bedroom.

If you’re still on the fence about picking up Onn’s box over, say, the Google TV-equipped Chromecast, it’s worth revisiting our review. Lackluster remote aside, this is a great way to stream all of your favorite movies. It also has full support for the Play Store, perfect for installing your pre-existing library of games and apps.

Walmart also has its 1080p streaming stick on sale, marked down to just $15. This one appears to be a more traditional sale, so don’t be surprised if it rebounds after a day or two. If you’re split between which to buy, we’d recommend the 4K model. Even if you haven’t upgraded your television recently, consider it a future-proof investment for just $5 more.

As new original content continues to migrate to subscription services — did you know there’s a Paramount Plus-exclusive Paranormal Activity movie dropping in a couple of weeks? — it’s worth stocking up on as many of these gadgets as you can. If either strikes your fancy, pick one (or multiple) up using the links below.

Buy: Walmart (4K model), (1080p model)

