Summary Walmart's Onn 4K Plus with Google TV streamer offers 4K output, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support.

The streamer has a quad-core chipset, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB storage, plus a USB-C cable and HDMI cable.

Early reviews are positive, but details on price and launch date are still missing.

Walmart's Onn streaming boxes have been decent entry-level Google TV options for years, and now, it's come to light that the company's got another one in the works. As reported by 9to5Google, an early review program for a streaming box called the Onn 4K Plus with Google TV on Home Tester Reviews has spilled the beans on the new streaming box, including specs and even photos. We don't know everything yet, though.

An image in one early review shows the back of the Onn 4K Plus's packaging, which reveals the streamers specs. The upcoming device will offer 4K output as well as support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The box doesn't mention a specific chipset, but says that it's a quad-core chip paired with a G310 V2 GPU; 9to5 theorizes that could be the Amlogic S905X5M. It'll apparently come with two gigs of RAM and 16 gigs of storage space, the latter being double what the Chromecast with Google TV offered.