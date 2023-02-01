Google, Amazon, and Roku dominate the list of the best streaming devices worth your money. But in June 2021, retail giant Walmart surprised everyone by launching an Onn-branded 4K Android TV box for just $29, undercutting Google's Chromecast with Google TV (4K). In our review, we found the Onn Android TV to be as good as the Chromecast, though we were unsure about its software support. Surprisingly, Walmart regularly rolled out regular updates for the box, making it a great impulse buy as long as it was available. Now, the retail giant seems to be working on a new 4K Android TV box for launch later this year.

AndroidTV_Rumor found an FCC ID approval request from Luxshare Precision for the "onn. 4K Streaming Box" based on a design by SDMCTECH, an ODM (original design manufacturer). The documents reveal the streaming box's dimensions and the supported Wi-Fi bands. They also point to the device seemingly using an Amlogic S905Y4 chipset, with the Bluetooth certification listing indicating it could run on Google TV instead of Android TV. Considering all major Android TV manufacturers have transitioned to Google TV, this should not be surprising.

The Amlogic chipset mentioned supports 4K AV1 decoding, giving Walmart's upcoming streaming box a significant advantage over the Chromecast with Google TV (4K). Here's also hopping the streaming device ships with more onboard memory than the 4K Chromecast to avoid the storage issues that plague the latter.

There's no word on when Walmart will launch its new streaming box. The company quietly discontinued Onn Android TV last year, and its replacement is long due. Given the device is now passing through the FCC, it should be out sooner than later. If priced right, Walmart's upcoming 4K streaming box could again be a great alternative to the Chromecast with Google TV (4K).