Summary Walmart's Onn Pro 4K streaming box available for general sale this month.

Product already sold out, unclear on replenishment, but available in stores.

Onn Google TV 4K Pro Streaming Device offers 4K streaming, Dolby/DTS audio, and smart hub features.

We knew it was coming, we just didn't have any idea when. But now, Walmart has confirmed that its leaked Onn Pro 4K streaming box will be available for general sale starting this month. While that's some great news, it is a little confusing since the product is already live on its website, with 1,000s sold and 100s currently in people's carts.

With that said, it looks to be a hot item, as the product is currently sold out, and there's no knowledge of when we will see replenishment. It is all a bit confusing, but unsurprising, considering that people have been able to pick this up in store despite its official release coming sometime in the future. Walmart shared the news of its impending arrival with the folks at 9to5Google, letting them know that the device was indeed coming soon.

Yes, this month, Walmart is launching the latest in streaming innovation from the retailer’s private brand, onn., in collaboration with Google: the onn. Google TV 4K Pro Streaming Device. The new device will be available for $49.88, and offers incredible new features like 4K streaming, Dolby/DTS audio and smart hub capabilities, including hands-free voice control and compatibility with Google Home devices to use “Hey Google” commands.

It's coming soon according to Walmart, but seems to have been on sale

Luckily, the device coming isn't shrouded in mystery, and we have most of the details about the upcoming device. When it comes to the specifications, the Onn Google TV 4K Pro will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor that'll be paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

These are vast improvements over the previous top-end Onn model which utilized a Cortex-A35 SoC, 2GB RAM, and just 8GB of internal storage. As far as connectivity goes, the upcoming device will also offer blazing fast connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 6. When it comes to price, Walmart chimed in that it could come in at just $49.88.

While online stock should replenish, if you need this device now, we suggest heading to your local Walmart and trying your luck. And if you're unsure, check out our review of the previous Onn 4K streaming device to get an idea of what to expect. We gave it high praise and loved its affordable price at the time.