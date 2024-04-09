Summary Get ready for Walmart's Onn 4K Pro streaming device, which was just spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site.

Details are scarce, but the device could offer improved performance and a remote for faster access to your favorite services.

Pricing and release date are still unknown, but expect a budget-friendly option in a similar ballpark to the existing $20 Google TV box from Walmart.

Google TV is more affordable thanks to Walmart's Onn brand. You may already have one of the company's Google TV boxes launched last year, but how does a Pro version sound? Whenever you hear the word Pro, you expect something extra, but what can you expect with the upcoming Pro model? Hopefully, it'll be more than the Google TV dongle that is already giving your Chromecast a run for its money.

The news was first spotted by 91Mobiles, who came across a new filing on the Bluetooth SIG website for an "Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device" (via 9to5Google). There is no confirmation of what the Pro version will have beyond Bluetooth 5.2, but there could be improved 4K performance, additional ports, or even more RAM. Only time will tell if what the Pro model has is worth the money. The listing confirmed that the 4K Pro model would have a remote to access your favorite streaming services faster. For example, you can see Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ buttons.

Source: 91Mobiles

The listing did not give a release date, but the fact that it's on the certification site is good news and may hint that the release date may not be too far off. Walmart's existing 4K Google TV box cost $20 at launch, so it would be reasonable to expect the Pro version to be around that price range. The price is a game changer, considering that competitors such as the Roku Express 4K retail for roughly double. However, unlike the Roku Express 4K, its easy-to-use interface may draw more users.

Since the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box comes with Google Assistant and Google Chromecast built-in, you would also expect it to include those options. Walmart has released more streaming devices since it started in 2021 with an Android TV-based Onn streamer that lacked some of the Google TV bells and whistles, but ran the same OS at heart as these recent models.

The more affordable a device is, the more likely new users may try it. But, even though the price for the non-Pro version is reasonable, we'll have to wait to see what cost Walmart has in mind for this new iteration. Hopefully, the Pro version will have features that make it superior to the non-Pro model, and not only one but a few.