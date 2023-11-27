Summary Walmart's new Onn Google TV HD Streaming Device runs on Android TV and features the Google TV UI, all for a budget-friendly price of $15.

With a max resolution of 1920 x 1080, this streaming device is perfect for smartening up a bedroom TV or for those who don't require 4K resolution.

Walmart's affordable streaming device offers the same features as competing products like Google's Chromecast, proving that you can get the benefits of internet-connected TV at a lower cost.

If you’re rolling with an older TV, you likely need an external streaming device in order to watch content via services like Disney+ and Netflix. Luckily, there are now streaming sticks that can help you access multiple services at once — no need to use up all of your TV’s valuable connection ports. The latest one of these is the Google TV Full HD Streaming Device, which Walmart is now selling at a budget-friendly price in time for the holiday season.

The streaming stick is being sold under Walmart’s in-house electronics brand, Onn, and it is going for $15 (via 9to5Google). With it plugged into your TV, you can enjoy all of your favorite shows and movies in full HD 1080p. It's running on Android TV under the hood, so some of the platforms it supports include Netflix, Hulu, Starz, Peacock, and ESPN, to name a few. It's using the new Google TV UI just like the latest Chromecast, and it has Google Cast built in as well, so you can cast video (in addition to photos and music) from another device onto your TV.

It’s also worth noting that the device plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port — no need to fuss with a full standalone box. With 1.5GB of RAM and the option to control the device with your voice through the included remote, the streaming stick can make couch surfing a whole lot easier. In terms of hardware, the chip used in this Onn device is the same as the one in the Chromecast with Google TV (HD). If you’ve been waiting for a more affordable alternative, this might be the deal for you.

This isn’t Walmart’s first venture into the streaming device market. Back in May 2023, the retail giant began offering a 4K Google TV box on its website under its Onn store brand. For just $20, consumers could get their hands on a streaming device that offered some of the same features as competitor products — access to popular TV and movie apps, a voice assistant, and more. It also offered bonuses, such as support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. Prior to that, Walmart had even developed its own Android TV streaming stick (without the Google TV UI) back in 2021 and sold it for less than $20.

Regardless of whether you’re dedicated to keeping up with the latest in streaming, there’s nothing wrong with taking advantage of a hot deal. Companies like Walmart that offer alternatives at affordable prices have turned heads in recent years, and for good reason — these products show that you can get the same benefits from a different retailer, and you can save money along the way. During the holiday season when it can feel like you’re endlessly shopping, you can relieve some stress on your wallet by tapping into these sales.