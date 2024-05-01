Summary Walmart's Onn brand could deliver a new "Pro" model that will feature a quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage

It comes with a new design that makes it larger than previous models and features Ethernet, USB-A, and Wi-Fi 6

No official release date but may come priced at $50

If you're someone that's cut the cord and exclusively relies on streaming services, you'll know the sheer volume of choices available, along with the different types of content tied to each. Perhaps one of the best things about streaming services is that you can enjoy your favorite shows on pretty much any device so long as you have an internet connection.

Of course, some devices are better than others, which is where some higher-end models really excel, providing a wealth of technologies that can really elevate the audio and video experience to the next level. While some of these devices can be quite pricey, there are some affordable options out there that really manage to push the boundaries and offer a lot of bang for the buck.

That's where Walmart's Onn comes into play, with the brand offering affordable electronics, some of which are its own streaming media devices that are powered by Google. We reviewed the Onn base model back in 2021 and came away surprised. And even though it didn't offer the latest UI, thanks to its robust set of features at an affordable price, it was a winner in our books.

Of course, while these types of devices are great, what people really want are top-end specifications and features at a lower price, and it finally looks like Onn is ready to deliver. We've been hearing about a "Pro" device for a little while now, and although we have yet to see an official release, it looks like some have managed to find their way into the wild a little early.

Onn 4K Pro makes its unofficial debut

The news comes from YouTuber SuperDell-TV, who shared a video of the upcoming product, which he managed to scoop up at his local Walmart (via @AndroidTV_Rumor). Now, before you start heading out the door to try and buy one, you more than likely won't find it, as it appears that these models were made available ahead of their official release. Of course, you're always welcome to try. Just be warned that these are not supposed to be on store shelves yet.

When it comes to pricing, the new model looks to have a retail price of $50, which is quite a bit more than latest 4K model we reviewed that came in at just $20. With that said, this streaming device looks to be an entirely different beast, with a new design that makes it look like a small smart speaker. In addition, it also offers a set of ports like USB-A and Ethernet, along with HDMI.

When it comes to power, the device features a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, along with support for Wi-Fi 6. This is quite a big jump from the previous model that utilized a Cortex-A35, 2GB of RAM, and only had 8GB of internal storage. For the most part, this looks like a really exciting device for streamers in 2024. Of course, we don't have an official release date, but if we had to take a guess, we would say that a release is imminent and has to be just around the corner.