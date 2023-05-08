When it comes to 4K streaming devices, there are already a few great options such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Chromecast with Google TV (4K). While neither is particularly expensive, there is a lack of true budget 4K streaming devices. That void in the market is part of what makes Walmart’s Google TV dongle so exciting. We first caught a look at the rumored device in April, and today it looks like it’s finally become available to purchase on Walmart’s website.

As 9to5Google notes, the streaming box has actually been on Walmart’s site since April — however, it wasn’t available to purchase for most folks. That said, there have been a few false starts to the device’s official release. After it showed up online, the streaming box was seen on store shelves at some locations, but wouldn't ring up at the register. It later became available to purchase via self-checkout at Walmart stores, and then became available for shipping for some people.

The streaming box is being sold under Walmart’s in-house electronic’s brand, Onn. Priced at just $20, it offers many of the same features as the more expensive streaming box options out there, with support for apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu along with Google TV. The device has 2GB of RAM with 8GB of storage, and is compatible with Google Assistant, so you can also ask your TV questions about your upcoming schedule or the weather.

The box also isn’t Walmart’s first foray into streaming boxes. You might remember the Onn Android TV 4K box from 2021. It offered a similar look and price tag to this year’s release but lacked support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. If you don't own a 4K device, Walmart also offers a similar Android TV 2K FHD Streaming Stick which offers many of the same features as the 4K streaming box for $15.