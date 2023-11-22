JLab GO Air Pop Only $10 for truly wireless earbuds is a steal! $10 $30 Save $20 JLab's Go Air Pop are the ultimate pocket-sized earbuds that deliver outstanding performance at an unbeatable price. Boasting a massive 32+ hours of playtime and a sleek, compact design, these earbuds are the perfect companion for all your on-the-go listening needs. With a built-in charging cable and a 2-year warranty, you'll be able to enjoy your music with complete peace of mind. So why settle for less when you can have the best? Get your hands on a pair of JLab Go Air Pop earbuds for just $10 at Walmart! $10 at Walmart

Let's not beat around the bush: earbuds and headphones can be incredibly expensive, especially if you're in the market for the best wireless earbuds. But don't you worry, because Walmart's got an incredible deal to make your life easier and your wallet happy, with the JLab GO Air Pop priced at just $10!

Do you want to get a pair of awesome earbuds that won't break the bank? Look no further than the JLab Go Air Pop! These earbuds are affordable and come with a 2-year warranty and an IPX4 rating, ensuring top-notch quality and durability. They offer decent sound quality, making them perfect for any activity, from working out to watching videos on your iPad. And the best part? You can grab them for less than the cost of your morning coffee and breakfast sandwich! So why wait? Take advantage of this amazing Black Friday deal that we can't believe is still around, and treat yourself to a pair of JLab GO Air Pop earbuds today!

Why the JLab Go Air Pop are a steal for $10

When we tried out the JLab Go Air Pop earbuds, we were pleasantly surprised by how great they sounded! Even though they're an affordable option, we weren't expecting them to perform as well as they did. The noise isolation was a real bonus too - we could enjoy our music without any distractions! With three different tip options included in the box, you can easily find the perfect fit for your ears. This means you can wear them comfortably for longer periods without any discomfort.

You're in for a treat! JLab has included three different EQ modes to adjust the earbuds' sound - balanced, bass boost, and JLab Signature. The bass boost mode amplifies the low-end tones, adding a punch to your music. The Balanced mode also has a bass-boosting effect but keeps the mids and highs at a more natural level. The JLab Signature mode is V-shaped and cranks up the bass and highs, creating a loud sound profile that works wonders with any music. And guess what? You don't need to install an app to switch between these modes on your phone. You can easily switch between modes on the device itself - a feature that sets these earbuds apart from even higher-end ones.

The JLab Go Air Pop earbuds pleasantly surprised us with their touch controls for answering calls and controlling playback. This feature provides extra convenience for those who prefer not to handle their phone while listening to music. Moreover, these earbuds offer the option to use one earbud alone, a great way to conserve battery life or stay connected to the world while enjoying your favorite podcast.

Regarding battery life, the earbuds can last up to 8 hours, which means they can easily last you for an entire day at the office. Plus, you get an additional 24 hours of battery life from the charging case, giving you 32 hours before you need to charge everything again. Charging is effortless thanks to the built-in charging cable connected directly to the charging case, so you don't need to carry a separate cable for your earbuds anymore.

Finally, if you prefer working out while listening to music with earbuds, JLab Go Air Pop is a great option for you. These earbuds are IPX4-rated, which means your sweat will not be an issue while you burn those calories. This is probably the absolute cheapest pair of wireless earbuds you'll ever buy, and be the best Cyber Monday audio deal that doesn't make it to Cyber Monday!