It's officially Black Friday week, meaning if you're planning to participate in the holiday shopping event this year, it's time to get moving. Retailers everywhere have already started rolling out massive discounts, and Walmart has just joined in on the festivities by launching a fresh round of deals on everything from smart TVs to laptops. We have a 43" smart TV for just $98, a previous-gen Galaxy Watch for just $99, and so much more. There was a time when you had to stand in line for hours to get 'door-buster' prices like these, and maybe even throw an elbow or two, but right now you can get these deals by simply following the link below.

Retailers have been slowly pushing out discounts since the beginning of November, but now is where the real fun begins. You no longer have to sift through lackluster 'early' Black Friday deals—these are the real deal. We're talking true wireless earbuds, which we rated a 7/10 in our review last year, for just $10. We're also talking about Beats wireless on-ear headphones with ANC for just $99, and the second generation AirPods Pro (2nd gen) for just $169. That's an all-time low price for the popular buds, which also offer ANC, MagSafe wireless charging, and tons of other Apple-specific features.

You're also going to want to check out these Walmart deals if you're shopping for a new TV. The aforementioned onn. 43" Roku smart TV is available for just $98 right now. It's 1080p, so you don't get 4K here, but it does have the built-in Roku TV experience that a lot of people prefer over Amazon's Fire TV and other smart TV platforms. The features, size, and price make this a great option for a bedroom, an office or a home gym. If you prefer something bigger with 4K, TCL's 55" 4-series 4K HDR Smart Roku TV (try saying that 3x fast) is less than $100 more, priced at just $188.

These deals are all marked as 'price when purchased online,' and quantities are limited, so if you see something you like, you're going to want to jump on it. We've highlighted a few of our favorite deals below, but for a more complete look at the store's current promotions, be sure to check out our hub for the best Walmart Black Friday deals.