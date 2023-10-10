Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing, and we're seeing a ton of great sales on just about everything imaginable, including phones, tablets, laptops, wearables, smart TVs, headphones and earbuds, and smart home gadgets. But Amazon isn't the only retailer hosting a major sales event, and you'll find plenty of competing sales attempting to pull attention away from the online giant. Walmart is having its own Holiday Kickoff sale with countless deep discounts on largely the same selection of goods, giving shoppers a bit of extra variety. We've put together this curated list of awesome deals available at Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale
Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sales that compete with Prime Day
TCL 50" Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV
TCL's 50-inch Class 5-series TV has a 4K QLED panel with support for HDR content via Dolby Vision. IT has awesome color and comes with Roku smarts included for convenient watching. Get it for $248 instead of $533.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
The Galaxy Buds 2 from Samsung are currently 50% off at Walmart, bringing the total down to about $75. They're comfy, they have ANC to block out the world, and they offer quality sound and decent battery life.
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+
iRobot's Roomba j7+ can keep your house clean for up to 60 days thanks to a self-emptying setup and automatic charging. You can set cleaning schedules and it'll map itself to your house, plus it's programmed to avoid obstacles. Get it for $399 instead of the regular $800.
Daybetter LED strip lights
This pack of LED strip lighting from Daybetter includes 100 total feet of ribbon for plenty of decorating potential. You can control it with a remote or with the app, and it can be synced up with music for the ultimate party. Get the pack for about $17 instead of the regular $40.
Google Nest Thermostat
Google's Nest thermostat makes it easy to adjust and schedule heating levels, which will over time save you far more money than you spend on the hardware. It's regularly priced at $130, but you can get it right now for $91 at Walmart.
Best smart TV deals at Walmart
There are plenty more smart TVs on sale at Walmart during Amazon's October Prime Day. I've collected some standout deals right here, but don't forget to check out more of the best smart home Prime Day deals which includes TVs.
TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD TV$138 $350 Save $212
LG 86" UHD ThinQ Smart TV (86UQ70)$998 $1198 Save $200
Samsung 75" Crystal UHD Smart TV (CU7000B)$668 $798 Save $130
LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV$1450 $1900 Save $450
Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED 4K TV (2022)$998 $1500 Save $502
Sony X90K 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV$998 $1498 Save $500
Best earbuds and headphones deals at Walmart
Those who need some new ways to listen to their favorite music can save big on earbuds and headphones at Walmart. If the Galaxy Buds 2 listed above aren't quite what you're looking for, we've collected some other great audio deals right here.
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen$89 $129 Save $40
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)$150 $169 Save $19
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)$189 $249 Save $60
Beats Studio Buds$90 $150 Save $60
Sony WH-1000XM5$325 $400 Save $75
Best smart home deals at Walmart
Amazon looks to still be your best bet if you're looking for smart home hubs, but Walmart has a bunch of great sales on smart appliances, cameras, and other security hardware. I've rounded up some of the best right here.
Ecovacs Deebot U2SE$119 $250 Save $131
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum$298 $599 Save $301
Ecovacs Deebot N8+$198 $650 Save $452
Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation$60 $100 Save $40
Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)$142 $180 Save $38
Walmart doesn't have any standout deals on computers, tablets, and phones, but that doesn't mean you're out of luck. Our curated roundups of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals, best Prime Day tablet deals, and best Prime Day phone deals has you covered.