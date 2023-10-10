Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing, and we're seeing a ton of great sales on just about everything imaginable, including phones, tablets, laptops, wearables, smart TVs, headphones and earbuds, and smart home gadgets. But Amazon isn't the only retailer hosting a major sales event, and you'll find plenty of competing sales attempting to pull attention away from the online giant. Walmart is having its own Holiday Kickoff sale with countless deep discounts on largely the same selection of goods, giving shoppers a bit of extra variety. We've put together this curated list of awesome deals available at Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Source: TCL TCL 50" Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV $248 $533 Save $285 TCL's 50-inch Class 5-series TV has a 4K QLED panel with support for HDR content via Dolby Vision. IT has awesome color and comes with Roku smarts included for convenient watching. Get it for $248 instead of $533. $248 at Walmart

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $75 $149 Save $74 The Galaxy Buds 2 from Samsung are currently 50% off at Walmart, bringing the total down to about $75. They're comfy, they have ANC to block out the world, and they offer quality sound and decent battery life. $75 at Walmart

Source: iRobot iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ $399 $401 Save $2 iRobot's Roomba j7+ can keep your house clean for up to 60 days thanks to a self-emptying setup and automatic charging. You can set cleaning schedules and it'll map itself to your house, plus it's programmed to avoid obstacles. Get it for $399 instead of the regular $800. $399 at Walmart

Source: Daybetter Daybetter LED strip lights $17 $40 Save $23 This pack of LED strip lighting from Daybetter includes 100 total feet of ribbon for plenty of decorating potential. You can control it with a remote or with the app, and it can be synced up with music for the ultimate party. Get the pack for about $17 instead of the regular $40. $17 at Walmart

Source: Google Google Nest Thermostat $91 $130 Save $39 Google's Nest thermostat makes it easy to adjust and schedule heating levels, which will over time save you far more money than you spend on the hardware. It's regularly priced at $130, but you can get it right now for $91 at Walmart. $91 at Walmart

Best smart TV deals at Walmart

There are plenty more smart TVs on sale at Walmart during Amazon's October Prime Day. I've collected some standout deals right here, but don't forget to check out more of the best smart home Prime Day deals which includes TVs.

Best earbuds and headphones deals at Walmart

Those who need some new ways to listen to their favorite music can save big on earbuds and headphones at Walmart. If the Galaxy Buds 2 listed above aren't quite what you're looking for, we've collected some other great audio deals right here.

Best smart home deals at Walmart

Amazon looks to still be your best bet if you're looking for smart home hubs, but Walmart has a bunch of great sales on smart appliances, cameras, and other security hardware. I've rounded up some of the best right here.

Walmart doesn't have any standout deals on computers, tablets, and phones, but that doesn't mean you're out of luck. Our curated roundups of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals, best Prime Day tablet deals, and best Prime Day phone deals has you covered.