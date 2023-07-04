There are plenty of streaming boxes and sticks that you can connect to your TV and enjoy content from various streaming services. Google's own Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is among our favorite streaming sticks, with its $50 price tag making it a great deal. But it could soon get tough competition from Walmart's upcoming Onn-branded streaming stick. In May this year, Walmart sprung a surprise with the Onn 4K Google TV box, which packed a lot of punch for its $20 price tag. Now, the retailer seems to be working on an even cheaper streaming stick with Google TV onboard.

First spotted by Zatz Not Funny, Walmart appears to be developing a replacement for its original Onn streaming stick with support for Full HD resolution. The new HDMI streaming device will apparently have the same design and form factor as its predecessor. It will seemingly feature Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz connectivity along with Bluetooth 5.0. It will take power from a 5V DC adapter.

The device has appeared in an FCC listing, indicating that it should launch sooner than later. But given the Onn 4K Google TV box was listed on Walmart's site for over a month before actually going on sale, it could be a while before you can get your hands on the stick. Like previous Onn streaming boxes, Luxshare will manufacture this one as well.

While not mentioned, the upcoming Onn stick will most likely miss out on HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. This should keep the price in check, as Walmart could possibly target a $15 price tag for the streaming device, just like its predecessor. If that is the final price, Walmart could have another winner on its hands, as at $15, it will undercut Google's Chromecast HD price by 50%.