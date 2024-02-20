Summary Vizio TVs offer quality without the hefty price tag, making them a solid budget-friendly choice in the market.

Walmart's $2.3 billion acquisition of Vizio is driven by the smart TV operating system and advertising business, aiming to boost its media department.

With the addition of Vizio's SmartCast OS, it's unclear what the future might hold for Walmart's in-house Onn offerings running Android TV and Google TV.

If there's one monumental expense you don't prepare for in adulthood, it's a nice new TV. Decent televisions with outstanding picture quality, some compelling smart features, and a modern operating system can easily run you thousands of dollars — but that doesn't necessarily have to be the case. Vizio is a solid budget- and mid-range TV brand. It won't knock your socks off with a tack-sharp OLED display like premium options, but Vizio's entry-level televisions, which compete with brands like Roku, Hisense, and TCL, get the job done without making huge sacrifices in picture quality.

This American electronics manufacturer has a new parent company, according to recent news. In a press release today, February 20, Walmart announced an intended acquisition of Vizio Holding Corp. for a cool $2.3 billion.

The retail giant seems particularly interested in Vizio's smart TV operating system, SmartCast OS, and its vast network of existing ad partnerships, reportedly consisting of over 500 advertising partners. Vizio's advertising business, Vizio Platform Plus, is the bread and butter of the company, the release states, accounting for most of Vizio's gross profits. Acquiring SmartCast OS would also open Walmart's open ad channels up to a new consumer platform millions-strong. According to the press release, there are 18 million accounts actively using a Vizio smart TV, a 400% growth rate since 2018.

Walmart said that this new ownership should "further accelerate Walmart's media business in the US" through its in-house media department, Walmart Connect, a sector of the retail giant meant to offer its partners and sellers "attractive opportunities to reach their desired customers."

This purchase comes just a few months after Walmart announced another opportunity to stream a competing smart TV system with its private label brand, Onn. The Onn Google TV HD Streaming Device costs $15 and was just released last fall. The retailer has sold other Android TV devices running the Google TV UI before, too. It's unclear if Walmart will offer devices with competing operating systems, if we will eventually see Google TV phased out of Walmart's in-house devices, or if the identity of SmartCast OS will eventually change.