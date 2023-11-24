Beats Studio 3 $99 $350 Save $251 The Beats Studio 3 are tried and tested over-ear headphones with impressive sound quality backed by the convenience of active noise cancelation. They pack 22 hours of battery life and are an irresistible deal at just $100 instead of $350 after Walmart's Black Friday discount. $99 at Walmart

Beats is a well-known brand in the consumer audio space, rivaling the likes of Sony and Skullcandy with eye-catching colors available on a wide range of in-ear buds and wireless headphones. The brand makes some of our favorite wireless headphones with ANC and has a penchant for delivering impressive audio right out of the box.

The Beats Studio 3 is no exception, and despite being a few years old already, it can hold its own against newer products from other popular audio brands. It carries a $350 sticker price, but regularly sees heavy discounts down to $170. This Black Friday, Walmart has pulled out all the stops, slashing $250 off the price from its original MSRP. For just $100 this Black Friday, these cans are an unmissable deal you just should not pass up.

This deal is so popular that we're seeing it bounce in and out of stock throughout the Black Friday period. If you live near a store with these in stock, you may find you're able to buy them for collection. Members of the Android Police team weren't able to purchase for delivery, but some were able to collect the headphones from their local store. Take a look and see if it's an option for you.

Why is this a good deal?

The Beats Studio 3 comes in a variety of colors, but don’t let the youthful appearance fool you. These headphones have all the bases covered and they sound fantastic. The drivers are tuned to accentuate the mids and bass slightly, which helps the music you play sound sprightly. Frequency reproduction is nearly spot-on, and the headphones don’t experience distortion even when the volume is cranked up.

The Studio 3 also comes with exceptional ANC performance to boot, although it isn’t adjustable -- you can only turn it on or off. Even with ANC, the brand claims a healthy 22 hours of usable battery life on a single charge, and recharges take just two hours. What’s more, there is virtually no downtime, because you can use these headphones even when they are plugged in to recharge. You can use an assortment of touch gestures to control playback and even adjust the volume.

During use, these headphones are comfortable to wear. The closed back design keeps ambient noise out, and ANC helps you stay focused on your tasks, be it an outdoor jog or a focus session at work. Bluetooth 4.2 connection ensures you don’t experience spotty reception within visible range. However, there are a few conveniences you miss out on because of the Studio 3’s age, such as USB-C for charging, head tracking support, and transparency mode with the ANC despite support for a feature-loaded companion app.

For $350, these headphones feel like a sorted pair of professional audio gear with unacceptable compromises in quality-of-life features, but at $100, the Beats Studio 3 could be just what you seek if audio quality is high on your list of priorities. We doubt we will see such heavy discounts on other ANC headphones over the weekend.