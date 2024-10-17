I'm as much of an early adopter as my wallet allows. I'm interested in being on the cutting edge of evolving technology and susceptible to marketing, so I'm always itching to get my hands on the latest devices. Foldable devices were particularly attractive when they launched, representing the biggest advancement in the smartphone industry since the iPhone in 2008. The price was prohibitive, so I had to wait for my moment, but eventually, it came, and I got my hands on my first foldable smartphone.

I was enamored with the Moto Razr (2023), folding and unfolding it for fun, setting up the camera to take long-distance selfies, and enjoying everything that comes with having a display that folds in half. But the more I used it, the faster I realized that foldable smartphones weren't for me. That is until Google finally gets its act together and launches a Pixel Flip.

Why other clamshell foldables won't cut it

I've been a Google smartphone ride-or-die for the better part of a decade at this point. The Nexus 6P was my first foray after two Samsung Galaxy S5s got stuck in boot-loops in back-to-back months, followed by a consistent, but appropriately spread out, range of Pixels. I've reviewed dozens of other smartphones from a wide range of companies, but I always return to the Pixel.

With a foldable clamshell phone, I thought things would be different. With a Motorola Razr or a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, I assumed I would be able to look past the less-intuitive aspects of a non-Google smartphone, like the inability to take a screenshot of my plane ticket to add it to my Google Wallet or going through extra steps to set up Bluetooth devices. I wanted to believe that I could ignore the unfamiliar quick settings shade and the lack of Google One features, all so that I could enjoy the beauty of a clamshell foldable as my go-to device for the foreseeable future. Tragically, that simply was not the case.

While any of these minor inconveniences alone wouldn't represent a dealbreaker, the combination of all of them allowed the device's novelty to wear off faster than I would have liked. It all pointed to one undeniable fact: I'm a Google phone user. Even though I want a clamshell smartphone, at the end of the day, function beats form when it comes to my mobile device.

Close

Why the Pixel Fold won't either

For those of you screaming at your device that a Google foldable exists, trust me I know. The Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are excellent foldable devices. These phones are thin enough that they don't feel awkward and bulky, the software experience has been honed in the second generation, and they offer the full-on Google experience, which is apparently very necessary for my smartphone needs.

So, what exactly is the problem? In so many words, I don't need a smaller smartphone display and a tablet screen at the ready. That's not what interests me about foldable smartphones. I miss folding and unfolding my phone. I miss hanging up on people by shutting it closed. Quite frankly, I miss my pants pockets not being packed to the rafters with a 6-inch rectangle.

On top of that, the cost of the Pixel Fold — and really all foldable devices that opt for adding a second, larger display — is nothing if not prohibitive. Clamshell foldables have actually gotten pretty affordable, with the Motorola Razr available for only $700 and recent deals getting it as low as $449, making them more of a budget-friendly choice than a lot of non-foldable smartphones on the market. On the other hand, the Pixel Fold and its compatriots essentially cost rent, running from $1,200-$2000 depending on how much storage you need and which provider you go with.

All that to say, the Pixel Fold isn't going to scratch my foldable smartphone itch, so I'll just have to wait until Google announces the Pixel Flip.