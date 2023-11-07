Outside of HoYoverse's offerings, most gacha games fail to meet my expectations. So many of the mobile gachas I've tried have felt underwhelming: terrible story, baiting character designs, and a general lack of passion and care for these projects (outside of finding ways to extract money). But three gacha titles have kept my eyes peeled and lit with hope: Project Moon's Limbus Company, Jun Maeda's Heaven Burns Red, and Bluepoch's Reverse: 1999. My hope lies in the willingness of these games to dive into deeper, more profound themes that you cannot reproduce in surface-level, cash-first gachas. So, since 2022, I've been waiting patiently to play Reverse: 1999 on my phone. Now that the game is out, it saddens me to say Reverse: 1999 isn't ready.

So now that I've got my hands on Reverse: 1999, I finally found the answers I needed. As the result of a handful of issues, the game doesn't quite feel like it was worth the wait, failing to go above and beyond what a modern-day gacha offers. But before we get into the nitty-gritty, go ahead and dive into the gameplay in the video below to see precisely how the first 35 minutes stack up.

Reverse: 1999 offers an ambitious premise that should be fun

The premise of Reverse: 1999 is what initially enticed me, despite the structure being riddled by all too familiar gacha elements; for example, you still have dailies to complete, an energy mechanic that time gates you from completing activities, and, of course, a banner system for getting characters. With all of these elements being copied and pasted into every single gacha, it gets tiresome. Luckily, Reverse: 1999 has more than just digital gambling in its back pocket. Reverse: 1999 manages to tell an interesting story, even if that story is a bit of a hot mess, thanks to awkward translations.

2 Images Close

However, what keeps me coming back to Reverse: 1999 is the setting. In Reverse: 1999, you play as the Timekeeper, an observer leading a group of arcanists (magic wielders) sent from the Foundation to fix (historical) anomalies. In Reverse: 1999, time moves backward in the 20th century, creating these "storms" that spell disaster for civilization. The game captures these settings and themes almost perfectly, and the original art and sound team deserve a pay raise for their brilliance.

Too bad the localization work is atrocious and ruins the fun

So far, the localization quality is bringing down what could be a much more enjoyable experience. The visuals and music are on point, but the English text and voicework leave much to be desired. The first companion that you meet, Sonetto, sounds like she's been voiced by an AI, but Regulus, on the other hand, with her expressive Cockney accent, does a stellar job.

The worst offender is the scriptwriting. Everything gets bogged down by the poor writing, and since the translations stiffen the story-telling, it's challenging to uncover what's going on in the plot. So, all the hidden references and quirky humor similar games are known for are often lost in translation while playing in English.

2 Images Close

You'll have to play your cards right to enjoy Reverse: 1999

Gameplay can still be fun. Reverse: 1999 uses a card system to cast incantations. Incantations are the skills your character brings to battle; every character will have an element, and elemental strengths/weaknesses follow a rock-paper-scissors system, much like you'd see in other RPGs.

The interesting gimmick is the card stacking mechanic; you can combine cards with the same skill and star rating to create stronger incantations. Sometimes, you get lucky with the card placement, and they will auto-combine without consuming an action, which means you can perform more actions (e.g., cast more spells) on your next turn. The battle system isn't complicated, which hits the sweet spot when playing a narrative-heavy game like this, especially when that narrative is all over the place.

2 Images Close

Reverse: 1999 simply needs more time in the oven

Unfortunately, my general takeaway is that the release version of Reverse: 1999 is in rough shape. But it is still salvageable if care is taken with updates. There are enjoyable themes within Reverse: 1999, and the foundation for telling a deep-thought-provoking story around time travel is still there, but all those efforts get ruined by the sloppy localization. Like all gachas, there's a dependency on monetization to drive the title forward, which puts the game in niche market that's reliant on a stable playerbase. But at the very least, the visual effects, soundtrack, and artwork are incredibly polished. Overall, Reverse: 1999 has potential, but it clearly needs more development time. Still, if you want to try Reverse: 1999 on your Android gaming phone to see for yourself, you can install the game through the widget below.