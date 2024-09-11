Key Takeaways Samsung is preparing some major design changes for its upcoming Android 15-based One UI 7.

The company has seemingly delayed the One UI 7 beta further for stability reasons.

Samsung may roll out One UI 7 beta in late September or early October.

Rumors surrounding One UI 7, Samsung's Android 15-based skin, have been swirling for a few months now. Leaked screenshots and reports from July suggest One UI 7 will include radical design changes and smoother animations. One UI beta program typically begins in August, but that ship has long sailed. Some leaks even claimed that Samsung would start the One UI 7 public beta program following the release of a major One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S24. Sadly, that's not the case, with the One UI 7 beta program seemingly further delayed.

A Samsung Korean community forum moderator has shed more light on the delay behind the One UI 7 beta program. He claims "many discussions are still ongoing due to new features, thus causing delay (translated)." Samsung first wants to improve the stability of its revamped skin before commencing a public beta program.

While the moderator did not share a concrete timeline, his response suggests the One UI 7 beta might not go live until late September or early October. After that, Samsung usually takes 4-5 beta builds to fix all reported bugs and improve system stability, which can take around a month or two.

Samsung might want to take it slow with One UI 7's release

The Korean company is typically one of the first Android manufacturers to update its flagship devices to the latest OS version, but that may not be the case this year. With One UI 7 being a big release and the introduction of Galaxy AI earlier this year, Samsung might want to take things a bit slow this time to deliver a better user experience and stability.

Early One UI 7 leaks point to Samsung switching to a split notification panel, revamping the Camera app with new icons, and adding support for satellite connectivity. The company will supposedly even add its own take on the iPhone's Live Activity to One UI 7's lock screen and status bar.

Samsung Galaxy owners can take solace in knowing that even Google has not yet updated its Pixel phones to Android 15. Instead, it has only pushed the operating system's source code to AOSP, with the OTA update arriving for compatible Pixel phones in October.