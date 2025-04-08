Summary The Galaxy S25 Edge is now expected to launch on May 13 via an online-only event.

Initially, the phone will only be available in South Korea and China.

The S25 Edge is Samsung's new slim phone with a 6.6-inch display and 4,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been an interesting device from Samsung. It was first teased alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 series in January and has since been showcased at events like MWC 2025. While Samsung has not officially announced a launch date, the phone was initially rumored to launch in mid-April, with wider availability expected in May.

However, last week, news broke that the Galaxy S25 Edge has been delayed, and it's now rumored to launch on May 13 via an online-only Unpacked event. If that delay wasn't disappointing enough, there's more: the Galaxy S25 Edge may not launch in the US initially.