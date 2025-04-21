Summary Samsung has reportedly delayed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and tri-fold phone to Q4 2025.

The affordable Z Flip 7 FE was initially expected to launch at Samsung's July 2025 Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to have a folder-shaped cover display and be powered by an Exynos chipset.

It's no secret anymore: Samsung is rumored to be launching multiple foldable devices this year. The company's standard updates to its foldable lineup, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, are on the way, but Samsung is also expected to unveil two more foldables: a trifolding smartphone similar to Huawei's Mate XT and a more affordable flip-style foldable.

However, a new report suggests the wait for that budget-friendly Galaxy Flip may be longer than expected.