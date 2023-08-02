Samsung has been a pioneer in the foldable smartphone space. The Korean giant has done a lot to help make folding phones go mainstream, including improving their durability massively. And while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are among our favorite foldable phones, they fall short in the Ingress Protection (IP) department compared to traditional phones. Contrary to rumors, Samsung's latest foldables retain their IPX8 certification, meaning they are water-resistant but offer no protection against dust ingress. But the company is working on dust-resistant foldables for the future.

While speaking to BizWatch (via Android Authority), Samsung's TM Roh revealed the company realizes consumer demand for dust-resistant foldables and is working to achieve this. However, since foldable phones have moving parts inside their hinges, it is difficult to seal the internals against dust ingress fully. Roh is optimistic that Samsung will soon have a foldable with dust and water-resistant on the market and asks consumers to "please wait a little longer."

As of now, the Motorola Razr+ is the only notable foldable to feature dust protection. But it has a lower IP52 rating, meaning it is only splash-resistant. For comparison, the best Android phones are IP68 dust and water-resistant, so you can expose them to a lot more challenging environments without issues. On the other hand, you should avoid taking your foldable phone to the beach. If sand particles come in between the folding panels or the hinge, they could cause severe damage.

Dust was the main reason behind the Galaxy Fold's screen breaking, forcing Samsung to delay its launch. On a positive note, Samsung (and other companies) have taken steps to reduce dust ingress on their folding phones, but a lot of work still needs to be done.

The original Galaxy Fold lacked any kind of dust and water resistance. But three generations later, Samsung managed to add protection against liquid ingress to its foldable lineup. So, it should only be a matter of time before they are dust-resistant as well.