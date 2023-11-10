Summary Apple introduced satellite connectivity for emergency purposes on the iPhone 14 series in 2022, but none of the best Android phones offer this feature.

With the iPhone 14 series in 2022, Apple debuted satellite connectivity for emergency purposes. This allowed users to contact emergency services when they required help and were stuck in an area with no mobile network. More than a year later, none of the best Android phones provide a similar feature. This is despite Google and Qualcomm teasing satellite connectivity support on Android 14 ahead of the iPhone 14's debut. Qualcomm followed this by announcing the Snapdragon Satellite for two-way satellite communication at CES 2023. If you were eagerly waiting for an Android phone to launch with satellite connectivity, your wait just got longer.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite announcement from earlier this year noted the feature would launch in H2 2023. The company had partnered with Iridium, a satellite communications company, to access the latter's L-band spectrum low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. But in a major setback, the two companies have called off their partnership. Iridium says that while both companies successfully developed and demonstrated satellite communication, the technology was not adopted by any device maker.

Iridium previously announced that it entered into agreements with Qualcomm to enable satellite messaging and emergency services in smartphones powered by Snapdragon® Mobile Platforms using Iridium's satellite network. The companies successfully developed and demonstrated the technology; however, notwithstanding this technical success, smartphone manufacturers have not included the technology in their devices. Due to this, on November 3, 2023, Qualcomm notified Iridium that it has elected to terminate the agreements, effective December 3, 2023.

Qualcomm's technology was superior to Apple's implementation, as it allowed two-way communication without restricting the option to SOS alerts. Rudimentary satellite connectivity support was even spotted in Google Messages earlier this year.

So, despite its superiority, why did Android device makers not use Qualcomm's technology on their phones? In a statement to CNBC, Qualcomm said that Android phone manufacturers have "indicated a preference towards standards-based solutions." Essentially, device makers wanted a standard-based solution and not a proprietary technology. While this setback does mean you will have to wait longer for Android phones with satellite connectivity to hit the market, a standard solution should benefit the entire ecosystem.

Qualcomm has not given up on satellite connectivity but will no longer work on its proprietary technology. The company says it will continue working with Iridium on a universal standard. As for the latter, it can now work with other companies working on satellite-to-phone connectivity.

This delay means we are unlikely to see an Android phone launch this year with satellite connectivity. But hopefully, Qualcomm and device makers can work out a solution by H2 2024. Until then, if you want a phone with satellite connectivity, consider getting the Motorola Defy Satellite Link, a Bluetooth accessory that can add satellite connectivity to your phone.