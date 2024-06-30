There's never a bad time to buy a new smartphone — your old phone may be broken, or maybe you're just looking to upgrade. That's why, here at Android Police, we review dozens of phones each year. Based on their performance, we list the best Android phones so it's easier for you to decide if you're interested in buying a foldable smartphone, the phone with the best camera, a mid-range phone, or a budget option.

However, there comes a time every year when we advise against buying a new phone — and that time is now, with Amazon Prime Day returning on July 16 and 17. Don't get me wrong, there are some terrific smartphone deals available right now, but you're probably just a few weeks away from seeing the best discounts ever on the smartphone you want to buy.

Related Best budget Android phones in 2024 These days, you don't have to pay through the nose to get a decent phone

Why you should wait for Prime Day

To save some cash, of course

For those unfamiliar with it, Prime Day is Amazon's annual shopping event that lasts about 48 hours, offering deep discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones. If you can't wait until Black Friday to buy your next phone, Prime Day is your best bet to get a great deal.

Moreover, other retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart offer discounts during Prime Day, too, enabling you to compare prices and choose the best deal. Additionally, you might even see smartphone makers like OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola join in, offering great prices directly on their websites.

If history indicates anything, you can expect great deals on the latest flagship smartphones during Prime Day. During last year's event, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was up to $300 off; the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was as low as $1,250 last year, so you can expect similar discounts for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and more.

Moreover, since Prime Day is still a few weeks away, most smartphone makers have increased their prices to MSRP for the time being. For example, Samsung currently sells the S24 Ultra at its full launch price of $1,299 on Amazon. Similarly, OnePlus is selling its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, at its full retail price of $799. These phones have been cheaper before, and they will be again.

Now, if you don't mind purchasing last year's flagship models, Prime Day is the perfect time to do so. Most manufacturers already offer discounts on these phones, but the deals get even better during Prime Day, which means maximum savings for you.

But if you need more convincing to wait for Prime Day, consider this: the money you save can be invested in the best accessories for the phone you buy. For example, you can upgrade your wireless earbuds, buy a charging adapter that many smartphones no longer include, or find a protective case. Our Android Police team has listed the best cases for nearly every device.

Related Best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases in 2024 Pump up your shiny new flagship with a cool case

How to prepare for Prime Day

Get ready to get Prime

Now, the basic requirement to take advantage of Prime Day is that you need to be an Amazon Prime member. This membership not only gives you access to discounts and invite-only deals during Prime Day, but also includes benefits like free one-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and more.

In the US, a Prime membership starts at $15 per month ($180 per year when paid monthly), but you can save by opting for the yearly $139 subscription, taking advantage of student discounts, or finding discounts provided by certain government programs.

Once you have a Prime account, just come back to Android Police during Prime Day. We'll highlight the best smartphone deals during the event, as well as discounts on other gadgets like tablets, wearables, Chromebooks, and smart home devices. However, if you wish to do the work yourself, you can create a wishlist of the smartphones you’re interested in, then quickly look for the best deals when Prime Day rolls around.