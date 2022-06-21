A VPN establishes a secure connection between your device and the internet, and setting one up takes less than an hour. If you're not familiar with the language around VPNs, it can seem like a daunting task, but in reality they are straightforward to set up and use. VPNs won't protect you from all malicious actors on the internet, so keeping good security practices is still necessary when using one. However, activating a VPN is a simple way to protect your identity from companies, governments, and other malicious actors.

Setting up a VPN can be confusing, but we're here to help. There are a lot of great VPNs available, but they all follow similar practices, so you can use this guide regardless of what service you're using, or what device you're installing it on.

How to choose a VPN

There are a lot of VPNs available, and it can be difficult choosing the one that's best for you. Fortunately, many VPNs offer free trials, so you can find the perfect one for you without wasting money. Here are some things you should look out for when choosing a VPN.

Cost

It might seem obvious, but you'll want to carefully consider the cost of your VPN. The average monthly fee for a decent VPN is usually between $5 and 10. Free VPNs might not actually be that secure, and more expensive VPNs tend to offer unique features that are unnecessary for most users. However, keep an eye out for deals—many VPNs offer discounts if you pay for a year or two of service upfront.

Number of device connections

If you're going to pay for a VPN, you should is it on any device that sends your personal data over the internet. This includes smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and streaming devices. This can add up quickly, especially if you're sharing your VPN with your family. Fortunately, most VPNs offer multiple device connections on all their plans. We would recommend a service that allows you to use at least five devices.

Speed

You can usually expect a drop in performance when using any VPN. This isn't usually a problem, but if you regularly use a lot of data (e.g. 4K streaming) you may notice lag or stuttering. This drop depends on a lot of factors, making it difficult to predict. So, the best way to tell is to test out each VPN using their free trials. However, something to look out for is the number and locations of the servers, if they don't have many (most premium services have around 4000) or there aren't any near you, you may have noticeable performance issues.

Location

VPNs are subject to the laws of the country they are located in. This means that you should avoid any VPNs that are located in a country that requires VPNs to hold on to user information (like the United States). VPNs located in countries like Switzerland, Panama, and the British Virgin Islands are good choices for increased privacy.

Extra features

VPNs can offer a variety of different features, like double VPNs, TOR, kill-switches, and private search engines. These features can be useful, but aren't always necessary. Take a careful look at all the different VPNs to decide what features you need.

How to choose a VPN server

Once you've installed your VPN, you'll need to select a server. VPNs will usually auto-connect you to the nearest server, but depending on your needs you may want to manually select one. This is a different process for each VPN, some use menus, and some (like NordVPN) use an interactive map, as demonstrated above. If you're using a VPN to access region-locked content, you'll want to select a server in that region.

Once you've selected a server you're good to go! You can now use your VPN to protect your identity online. However, if you want to fine-tune your VPN, the following steps will help you get the most out of the service.

How to choose a VPN protocol

A protocol is the set of rules that determine how you connect to your VPN server. They decide how your data is encrypted and can affect how fast your data bounced between the VPN and the open internet. Different VPNs offer different protocols, so you won't see the same ones everywhere. Changing it from the default isn't necessary, and it probably won't change much about how you use your VPN. However, here are some common protocols to keep an eye out for. But remember, you can skip all of this if installing the VPN on your device. That's as simple as downloading an app and logging in. If you're unsure, check the support page for your VPN.

OpenVPN

OpenVPN is an open-source protocol that is available on most VPNs. It's an established, reliable choice that won't cause you any issues.

Wireguard

Wireguard is a newer open-source protocol that is one of the fastest VPN protocols available. It uses less resources than other protocols, and is generally a better option for portable devices. However, as it's newer, it hasn't been tested as extensively as other, more established protocols.

IKEv2

IKEv2 is a proprietary protocol that is great at adapting to changes in networks, or recovering from a connection loss. However, as it's not open source, it's impossible to verify how secure your connection is.

Other useful VPN features

Each VPN offers a different set of features, but there are individual features and settings found across multiple VPNs. Here are some common features, and how they affect your VPN.

Double VPN

VPNs that offer a double VPN feature will connect you through two servers instead of one. This means that your traffic is re-routed and encrypted twice, so anyone monitoring your traffic at home won't be able to see the final server you're connecting to. (e.g. if you connect to a server in France, then one in Germany, anyone watching will only see that you have connected to the server in France). This also works as a fail-safe in case the second server is compromised.

Kill switch

A kill switch will immediately disconnect your device from the internet if your VPN is disabled. It's a useful feature that prevents any gaps in protection

Split Tunneling

Split tunneling will let you decide which apps use the VPN. As some apps misbehave when connected to a VPN, this can be useful

When to use a VPN

Deciding when to use a VPN depends on a lot of factors. If you're extremely concerned about privacy, you'll want to leave it on permanently. If you only want it when transmitting sensitive data (e.g. banking transactions) then you can turn it off and on as needed.

While you may experience delays in connection, we recommend keeping your VPN enabled when traveling. This is when your traffic is at its most vulnerable, so it's worth the inconvenience of having to wait for your VPN to reconnect for each new network.

Use a VPN to keep your traffic secure

If the third-party options don't appeal to you, consider making your own self-hosted VPN. This requires a lot more legwork, but you can feel comfortable knowing that your data is entirely under your control.