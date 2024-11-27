Key Takeaways VPN by Google is now available for download on Pixel Tablets running stable Android 15.

Google has not officially confirmed the expansion, but the app functions properly on Pixel Tablets.

This comes soon after Google reportedly canceled its long-awaited Pixel Tablet 2 over concerns about profitability.

Google's built-in VPN service, better known as VPN by Google, has always been exclusive to Pixel 7 and later released smartphones, but that is changing now.

For reference, after Google killed off its Google One app VPN service, it built VPN by Google right into Android, and began rolling it out with the December 2022 Pixel Feature Drop. During its initial rollout, the app was very temporarily available to download on the Pixel Tablet, albeit with no support. Those who held onto the app since then, or those who sideloaded the app recently (for whatever reason) reported that the app began functioning after updating to the Android 15 November patch (via 9to5Google).

In a separate report for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman reported similar findings, indicating that the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 automatically downloaded and installed VPN by Google on users' Pixel Tablets.

Now, in a surprise move, the app is fully functional on the Pixel Tablet — without the need to run Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1. The development was highlighted by 9to5Google, indicating that those who haven't sideloaded the app can now download it directly from its Play Store listing.

It's worth noting that Google hasn't officially acknowledged the expansion, and neither has it updated its support document. However, we can independently confirm that the app is available to download for those running stable Android 15, and it functions as intended.

Google's giving mixed signals

This comes soon after Google reportedly canceled its long-awaited Pixel Tablet 2 over concerns about profitability. The fiasco, which has left a bad taste in Pixel Tablet users' mouths, proves Google's lack of commitment — especially since this isn't the first time the tech giant has canceled a tablet line. It's worth noting, however, that even if it does kill off what could have been the Pixel Tablet line, it (most) likely won't leave Pixel Tab owners to fend for themselves.

The introduction of VPN by Google, and the recent rollout of 'Hold close to cast,' shows that the tech giant might be interested in further refining the software-side of its tablets, with a potential Pixel Tablet 2 coming way down the line in 2027, though that's only speculation, and I'll only believe it when I see it.