2021 is drawing to a close, and it's time for our readers to make their voices heard. Our staff-curated Android Police Most Wanted Editors Choice Awards are coming up, but before we bestow those honors, it's time for you to confer yours. After days of nominations, ten of our readers' top-voted phones will be put to the vote, but only one will receive the 2021 Android Police Readers' Choice Awards.

You've had the last six days to nominate the options you'd all be voting on. Ten of the top-voted phones among those you nominated were chosen for this year's list, displayed in the order they were chosen. The names this year included a few surprises. And now it's time to whittle them down to just one.

The rules here are simple: There are a bunch of phones in the poll just below. Select the one you'd most like to see win this year's award using whatever logic you'd like. That could be the phone you think is the "best," or the best value, or the one you thought was most pioneering. The benchmark here is entirely up to you — follow your heart. Some of your fellow readers may even be on the fence, so now is the time to make a case for your favorite and maybe sway the vote.

Voting opens now and will close on Friday, December 17th at midnight (PT). That gives you plenty of time to weigh the options if you need it. The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 18th.

Place your vote for the Android Police 2021 Readers' Choice Award. Google Pixel 6 Pro 33%, 113 votes Google Pixel 6 25%, 86 votes Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 9%, 30 votes Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 17%, 57 votes Google Pixel 5a 5%, 18 votes Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 2%, 7 votes Sony Xperia 1 III 2%, 8 votes Samsung Galaxy S21+ 4%, 14 votes Samsung Galaxy A52s 1%, 4 votes Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 2%, 6 votes Total Votes: 343 Vote View results

