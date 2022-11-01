Every year, Google gives out awards for the best apps on the Play Store, and 2022 is no different. Most of these are awarded by Google itself, but there is one category where you can make a difference. The Play Store is opening up voting for the Users’ Choice award 2022, and you have two weeks to cast your vote for your favorite app. Voting is also open for Users’ Choice Game.

Like the last times, Google doesn’t allow you to give out your vote to any app on the Play Store. There is a curated list of nominees, which you can make your pick from over at the Play Store:

On the gaming front, you can cast your vote for a game among these:

To vote, you need to be logged in to your Google account. The list may also be limited to some of these apps only if your devices don’t support all of the applications. Voting is now open and will be ongoing for the next two weeks. On November 30, the Users’ Choice App and Game awards will then be given out alongside the other trophies Google has prepared.

In 2021, these included the awards for Best Personal Growth Apps, Best Hidden Gem Apps, Best Everyday Essential Apps, and more. On the gaming front, you will likely see categories like Best Competitive, Best Game Changers, Best Indie, and Best for Tablets.

In contrast to 2020, it looks like it won’t be possible to vote for your favorite book and movie. This is something Google already did away with in 2021.