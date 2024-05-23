Ever wonder why some phone calls are as clear as talking in person while others sound muffled? You might assume it's due to the quality of the phone's speaker, microphone, or carrier coverage. While these factors play a role, the game-changer is Voice over LTE or VoLTE. This technology is used in most modern phones, even budget-friendly Android phones. We cover the basics of VoLTE in this post.

How VoLTE technology improves call quality

VoLTE is a technology that lets you make high-quality voice calls using 4G LTE networks on your mobile device. Unlike traditional VoIP like Google Voice, which requires an internet connection or a VoIP-supported desk phone, VoLTE sends voice data over cellular networks, requiring only a SIM card. Let's explore some of its key features and how they benefit you.

VoLTE keeps your internet data connection during calls

VoLTE operates on an IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) network, treating voice calls as data flows within the LTE network using KBs and MBs. Traditional circuit switch networks are no longer needed because of this integration. Without VoLTE, calling often means your phone switches from the 4G network to 3G or 2G.

With VoLTE, the phone remains on the 4G network during calls, resulting in uninterrupted data services while chatting. You can continue browsing the web, using apps, and accessing other data services without interruptions during calls. No more getting kicked from online games when someone calls.

VoLTE uses the AMR codec for clearer calls

VoLTE uses the adaptive multi-rate (AMR) codec. The AMR codec operates at different bit rates and is adaptable to varying network conditions. This allows for the efficient use of available network resources, optimizing the balance between bandwidth usage and voice quality.

There are two main types of AMR codecs. Adaptive Multi-Rate Narrowband (AMR-NB) is ideal for dealing with limited bandwidth and basic voice quality needs. It's commonly used in mobile networks and areas with weaker signal strength, ensuring good voice quality and compatibility. Adaptive Multi-Rate Wideband (AMR-WB) is used in ideal conditions, offering clearer, more natural voice calls.

Why VoLTE improves call stability during peak times

VoLTE breaks voice data into smaller packets, making it easier to transmit voice data. This method, known as packet switching, transmits the data efficiently over the internet. As a result, you get better call quality and a stable connection. Plus, voice data gets from one place to another faster, reducing delays in your calls and allowing for more natural and quick conversations.

It also allows the network to manage more calls and data simultaneously, keeping performance high, even during peak times, without slowdowns or interruptions. Picture this: it's the busy holiday season, and you're calling your family. Typically, peak times like these can congest networks, causing call delays or drops. However, packet switching makes your call go through with clear sound and minimal delay.

VoLTE allows native and easy video calling without extra apps

Usually, you'll download third-party apps like Skype or Zoom for video calls. However, with 4G VoLTE, you don't need to install additional applications. Native Video Calling allows you to place video calls through your network provider. However, not all VoLTE-supported handsets have this feature. It depends on the phone maker and the carrier.

For example, some Samsung devices have this feature if they were bought from carriers like Verizon that support it. However, if the device is from an unsupported carrier or purchased unlocked from Samsung, this feature might not be available. Another example is iPhones, which rely on FaceTime for video calls. As the Apple community points out, they don't support Native Video Calling by design, regardless of the carrier.

How carriers charge for VoLTE and HD Voice

Carriers often refer to VoLTE as HD Voice for marketing purposes. The specifics vary depending on your carrier, but most carriers do not charge extra for VoLTE. According to your plan, HD Voice calls are billed as standard voice calls, meaning no additional data charges apply.

These calls are counted against your monthly minute allowance, not your data allotment. The network recognizes voice packets and separates them from your data usage. However, video calls are trickier. For example, Verizon explains that a video call combines an HD Voice call with real-time video.

The voice part of the call is billed as a standard voice call according to your plan, while the video part is billed as data according to your data plan. On average, a one-minute video call uses about 6MB to 8MB of data, although actual consumption may vary. You should be fine if you have a limited data plan.

How to turn on VoLTE on your Android and iPhone

VoLTE used to be an option that could be turned on or off. However, carriers are moving toward a future where they've phased out 2G and 3G voice services, making VoLTE or potentially Vo5G the only supported protocol.

As a result, VoLTE is now turned on by default on most phones, and you won't see a toggle to turn it off. Sometimes, phone manufacturers hide this feature in certain models or software updates. On top of that, some carriers manage VoLTE settings and limit your control over them.

Here are the settings to check for Android and iOS devices where it isn't toggled on by default.

Turn on VoLTE on an Android Phone

On Android phones, the appearance may vary by model. We use a Samsung S21 Ultra in this demonstration:

Go to Settings and search for Connections. Tap Mobile Networks. Close Toggle on VoLTE for your SIM. Close

Turn on VoLTE on iOS

Open Settings. Go to Cellular/Mobile Data. Tap Cellular Data Options/Mobile Data Options. Close Select Voice & Data. Toggle on the VoLTE option. Close

VoLTE offers many benefits and should be turned on. However, some users on Reddit have reported that in areas with spotty coverage, having VoLTE results in garbled calls that drop when the signal gets worse. The ability to toggle VoLTE might depend on your phone's software and firmware version. If you have trouble, use a different SIM card that supports VoLTE to see if the option becomes available.

Can VoLTE calls work when mobile data is turned off?

VoLTE calls rely on the LTE network to transmit voice data. Your phone must be connected to an LTE network for VoLTE calls to work. However, this connection differs from regular mobile data usage for internet browsing or app use. If mobile data is turned off on your phone, the LTE network connection remains active for VoLTE calls.

Do you need a new phone for VoLTE?

Your phone may support VoLTE. To make sure, here's a list of VoLTE-supported devices. If you have an older phone and want a better, more reliable connection, consider upgrading to an Android phone with VoLTE support.

VoLTE to non-VoLTE calls

One drawback of VoLTE is that if you call someone with a non-VoLTE phone, the network usually switches from 4G LTE to 3G or 2G. This switch means you lose the benefits of VoLTE, like better call quality and the ability to browse the web while talking. This is one of many reasons why carriers push everyone away from 2G and 3G.

Can you make emergency calls with VoLTE?

You can't call emergency numbers using VoLTE in some countries. However, there's a backup. If you try and it doesn't work, your phone automatically switches to the mobile network if it's in range. Countries with advanced 4G networks and ongoing efforts to phase out 2G and 3G are more likely to support VoLTE for emergency calls.

For example, Australia requires VoLTE for emergency calls due to the upcoming 3G shutdown. In the US and Europe, efforts are underway to standardize and ensure VoLTE emergency calls, with the GSMA working to resolve related issues.

Which US carriers support VoLTE?

All major carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, support VoLTE in the US. However, it might be labeled HD Voice in their advertisements.

Is VoLTE the same as Wi-Fi Calling?

No, VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling are not the same, though they have some similarities. Both technologies provide better call quality compared to traditional cellular calls. The key difference lies in the network used. VoLTE relies on the LTE network, while Wi-Fi Calling uses a Wi-Fi network. VoLTE's reliability depends on the availability of a strong LTE signal, whereas Wi-Fi Calling depends on the strength and stability of the Wi-Fi connection.

What's next after VoLTE?

Just like we moved on from 2G and 3G, there's a future where we'll ditch VoLTE and embrace Vo5G. It won't happen overnight. Implementations are slowly building. We're already seeing the groundwork being laid for 5G networks, which will improve our data speeds and connectivity.