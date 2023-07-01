No matter how unique your smartphone is, it's still a phone, first and foremost. And even if you've replaced traditional phone calls with audio messages or video calls, being able to call friends and families, businesses, and more is essential. Still, as cell networks have evolved to meet modern data speeds, voice calls haven't been left behind. And with 5G NR now widespread throughout the United States, you can be sure carriers are working to adapt to the latest technology.

But nothing is as easy as it seems, and we're still in the very early days of anyone conducting high-quality voice calls over 5G connectivity. If you're curious about what makes Vo5G different from other phone calls and whether your carrier supports them yet, read on to find out.

What is Vo5G?

Voice over 5G — also called Voice over New Radio (VoNR) — is the latest advancement in voice calls for your smartphone. As a communication standard, it does exactly what's on the tin, allowing you to place phone calls to your friends and family over 5G rather than relying on the standard LTE network. It's the next step in voice technology, which remains an essential part of networks despite the prevalence of messaging apps in 2023.

Although it's early days for Voice over NR, as cell networks look forward to the eventual retirement of 4G LTE networks, the ability to place phone calls over 5G standalone (or 5G SA) remains a priority. That way, when LTE goes offline, the work has been done to make sure phone calls aren't interrupted. Consider how long it took VoLTE to roll out following the arrival of 4G data networks. Still, VoLTE was ready to go once the national U.S. carriers finally disabled their 3G networks.

It's not as easy as your carrier flipping a switch. A lot of prep work has to go into getting VoNR to work properly, which is likely why you haven't seen it on your smartphone.

Why is Voice over 5G called VoNR?

We use the term Vo5G throughout this article to keep things clear, but VoNR is the technical term you'll often see thrown around the industry. NR, or New Radio, never caught on like 4 G's LTE branding did, but it's effectively the same thing. Simply put, 4G is to 5G, as LTE is to NR.

How is it different from VoLTE?

Aside from relying on 5G networks, Voice over LTE and VoNR are similar. Smartphones and other supported devices can use 5G networks if Vo5G is active to place phone calls, with the promise of improved sound quality compared to older technology. Thanks to improvements to the IMS (or IP Multimedia Subsystem), when paired with a 5G core, your calls will feature better voice quality and lower latency than ever before.

Even the way carriers worked toward rolling out this new standard is similar to how VoLTE appeared on the scene. Well into the era of Android, most voice calls were placed over 3G. MetroPCS was the first carrier to launch VoLTE services in August 2012, though it required a specific LG smartphone to be compatible. We're in the same early period for Vo5G, giving this endeavor a big dose of déjà vu.

What carriers support Vo5G?

In the summer of 2022, T-Mobile became the first mobile network in the U.S. to deploy VoNR, albeit with some strict limitations in place on their 5G deployment. In June of last year, when the company flipped the switch on its new voice services, it did so in two markets: Salt Lake City and Portland. In the year since this launch, Vo5G has expanded to include Cincinnati, New Orleans, New York, and Seattle, with further plans for expansion set throughout the rest of 2023.

Still, that means Voice over 5G remains limited. What's worse, though, is that T-Mobile is only actively pursuing this technology in the United States. In 2021, as T-Mobile began to prepare its backend for Vo5G, Verizon and AT&T confirmed with FierceWireless that they saw VoLTE as good enough for what most customers require when placing voice calls.

Even so, T-Mobile isn't going out of its way to promote Vo5G calls as a specific feature. Even if you are on the Uncarrier's network with a supported device in a supported city, you still won't see any denotation that a Vo5G call is being placed.

What about smaller service providers? Dish Network, the fourth national carrier spun up in the aftermath of T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint, has also been working on rolling out Vo5G. As a 5G standalone service, Dish doesn't have an underlying LTE network to fall back on for voice calls, so it (along with its Boost MVNO) relies on T-Mobile and AT&T's 4G network for phone calls from most of its customer base.

For its part, Dish has said that it's launching 5G standalone in more markets on a weekly basis through its Boost Infinite network, though it's well behind its initial nationwide schedule.

Meanwhile, Verizon and AT&T have downplayed the need to expand voice calls to 5G. In 2021, both companies issued statements to FierceWireless as T-Mobile continued to ramp up work on its service. Verizon, for its part, said it didn't see a reason to swap to 5G NR for voice calls, even as it continues to push its 5G technology hard in marketing. AT&T said it would implement Voice over 5G when the technology catches up to its branded VoLTE implementation, HD Voice. In other words, AT&T will do it when it needs its LTE spectrum back, and not a second sooner.

The good news is that once the IMS core for VoLTE is in place — which it is on all three major networks — upgrading to VoNR is easier to accomplish. That's according to Nokia, one of the leading companies behind IMS technology and 5G cores in the cellular world.

What phones support Vo5G?

Not many 5G devices support Vo5G yet, which is another reason it will be a while before you get to test it for yourself. T-Mobile launched its service on the Samsung Galaxy S21 — despite the Galaxy S22 already being on the market at the time — because that was the mobile phone chosen to test the network's infrastructure in the lead-up to those first two Vo5G cities going live in 2022. At the time, the telecom said the Galaxy S22 was next on the list to receive support, but it doesn't seem that update has happened.

The Samsung Galaxy S21.

The future of voice is coming … eventually

As you can tell, 5G VoNR has a long road before it becomes commonplace. But VoLTE before it went through a similar process. While it's not always smooth sailing, all three carriers will eventually switch to allowing anyone on any support phone to place a call over their dedicated 5G networks. It might just take 4G networks eventually dying to spur most of the U.S. carriers to start working on what's next for voice.