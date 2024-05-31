Google Maps is a popular navigation tool. It has information on restaurants, train schedules, store hours, and more. The app works on almost all devices, including Android phones, iPhones, laptops, Macs, and budget Chromebooks. Unsurprisingly, many iPhone users prefer to use Google Maps over Apple Maps.

Voice directions on Maps is a handy feature while driving. You don’t have to look at a screen for directions and lose sight of the road since the voice guides you. However, it may go silent, leaving you annoyed. This guide shows you how to get Google Maps’ voice directions working again on your iPhone.

Why can’t I hear voice directions on my iPhone?

Google Maps has voice directions on by default. You might hear no voice directions on your iPhone for any of the following reasons:

Your iPhone is in silent or vibrate mode.

You muted voice guidance in Google Maps.

Your iPhone has an older version of Google Maps.

How to fix Google Maps voice navigation problems on iPhone

Try the following fixes under Google Maps settings if you can’t hear voice directions.

Enable voice navigation in Google Maps

Open Google Maps on your iPhone. Enter a location in the search bar. Tap Start. Close Tap the volume icon in the upper-right corner. The sound is off if the volume icon has an exclamation mark (alerts only) or slash (muted). Tap the volume icon to unmute it. Close

Turn up the volume level in Google Maps

Open Google Maps on your iPhone. Tap your profile picture or name in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings. Close Select Navigation. Tap Louder to increase the voice volume. Close

Increase the volume on your phone

You may have turned down your phone volume if you can’t hear voice directions on Google Maps, even after unmuting it. Pressing the volume-up button should fix the issue.

Play Google Maps voice directions over your car speakers

Here’s how to turn on voice directions for your car’s console:

Turn on Bluetooth on your iPhone. Pair it to your car. Select Bluetooth as the audio source. Open the Google Maps app on your iOS device. Tap your profile picture. Select Settings. Tap Navigation. Turn on the Play voice over Bluetooth toggle. Close Start navigation.

If there is a problem with your Bluetooth speakers, you can use your phone speakers instead. Turn off the Bluetooth connection on your iPhone and turn off the Play Voice Over Bluetooth toggle.

Download voice directions on Google Maps

You will hear a chime if your iPhone can't download voice directions over mobile data or Wi-Fi. Check whether you have a stable internet connection and open the Google Maps app. Enter your location on the map and start navigation. Google Maps should download voice directions when the app is open.

Older versions of Google Maps might have issues or bugs. Go to the Apple App Store and get the latest update on your iPhone or iPad. If the problem persists, uninstall and reinstall the app.

Restart your iPhone

If none of the methods above work for you, try restarting your iPhone. It should fix most minor issues.

Plan a fun road trip with Google Maps

Voice directions is a crucial feature on Google Maps when you’re driving. If the audio stops working, use the tips in this tutorial to troubleshoot the problem.

Besides helping you reach your destination, Google Maps has numerous navigation features. It lets you add multiple stops, get directions, access offline maps, save your parking location, and more. Before going on your next road trip, try these tips and tricks to make the most of Maps.