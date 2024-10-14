Key Takeaways Vivo's X200 series is now official in China, with the lineup gaining a new mini variant this year.

The Vivo X200 Pro sports a 50MP primary camera and a 200MP telephoto shooter with an 85mm focal length.

The entire X200 lineup is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip for improved efficiency and performance.

Vivo has little presence in the US smartphone market. However, the company dominates sales charts in China and Asia with its impressive devices. The Vivo X100 series stands out for its excellent cameras, especially the X100 Ultra, which packs a 200MP telephoto shooter. The company is raising the bar even further with its newest flagship lineup, the Vivo X200 series, which follows in the footsteps of Apple and Google by adding a new 'mini' model.

For now, Vivo is launching three phones in its X200 lineup in China: the X200, X200 Pro, and the X200 Pro mini. The Ultra model will presumably arrive next year with even superior specs. The X200 Pro mini is the newest addition, sporting a 6.31-inch display.

Despite its compact size, it packs the best bits of its Pro sibling. This includes a custom-engineered 50MP Sony LYT-818 1/1.28-inch primary camera with an f/1.57 aperture and a Zeiss T* coating. Vivo claims the new sensor can rival 1-inch camera sensors with its image quality while delivering superior video quality.

Source: Vivo

The Vivo X200 Pro is the only one in the lineup to feature a 200MP telephoto shooter with an 85mm focal length offering up to 100x zoom. It even supports macro capture with a 20x magnification. Other new camera-focused features include Pro Sports mode, Super Stage Mode, and Landscape Long Exposure. The phone can record videos in 4K resolution at 120fps or 10-bit 60fps with Dolby Vision HDR, all thanks to Vivo's C3+ imaging chip.

Vivo also highlights Live Photos support, which, like on the iPhone, you can directly share on social media platforms.

World's first MediaTek Dimensity 9400-powered smartphones

Close

Vivo's newest flagship phones are the first in the world to use MediaTek's newest Dimensity 9400 chip. Fabricated on TSMC's 3nm node, it packs a new Cortex-X925 CPU core and a 12-core GPU. MediaTek's new flagship Dimensity chip promises a whopping 40% improvement in power efficiency with a double-digit leap in performance.

The X200 Pro features a 6.78-inch quad-curved screen with ultra-slim 1.6mm bezels on all sides. It can hit a claimed peak brightness of 4,500 nits, with Vivo partnering with Zeiss to fine-tune the display. A 6,000mAh Silico-Anode battery provides juice to the internals, supporting 90W wired and 30W wireless fast charging.

In China, the Vivo X200 series will launch with OriginOS 5, which includes several AI features, including AI Circle to Search and Origin Island.

The Vivo X200 series is unlikely to make its way to the US. However, it should launch in parts of Asia and Europe in the coming months, running Android 15-based Funtouch OS.