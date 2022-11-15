Vivo may not be a widely recognized brand stateside, but its flagship offerings like the X80 Pro we reviewed earlier this year have helped the brand cement its reputation as a big league player in South Asian markets like China and India. The brand has now confirmed the official launch date for the next generation Vivo X90 series on a Chinese social media platform.

In a recent Weibo post, Vivo announced that the X90 series shall break cover on November 22 in China. The lineup is expected to include the Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro Plus. Citing information from tipster Ishan Agarwal, Pricebaba reports the base variant X90 will come in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB. The phone should come finished in black, blue, and red.

The X90 Pro is expected to borrow all the X90’s storage and RAM configurations, save the lowest-spec option with 8GB of memory and 128GB of internal storage. Like its (probably) cheaper stablemate, it is also expected to have black and red color options and a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood. Meanwhile, the flagship X90 Pro Plus will share color options with the X90 Pro, sporting only the two storage configurations with 12GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The video teased on Weibo suggests at least one of the X90 series phones could boast a quad-rear camera array with Zeiss optics, possibly with a variable aperture on one lens. Additionally, the red variant of the X90 could have a premium-looking leather texture on the rear panel.

All things considered, the Vivo X90 Pro looks like a promising flagship phone. Unfortunately, there’s no news on BBK Group’s plans to bring the phone to the US, or launch it in markets outside China, for now. The latter could be an eventuality, but we cannot say for certain.