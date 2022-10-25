Vivo may not have the brand recognition OnePlus and Oppo enjoy, but it’s also part of the same BBK Electronics group and offers a lot of bang for the buck. Its latest flagship is the Vivo X80 Pro, which is also the first one in its lineup to receive the stable update to Android 13, just a day after Samsung released its One UI 5-flavored Android 13 to its flagship phones.

Vivo calls its flavor of Android 13 Funtouch OS 13. It’s clear that it shares the same resources as OnePlus’s Oxygen OS and Oppo’s Color OS, and you’ll also be able to get some of the flagship Android 13 features you can enjoy of other phones. For one, Vivo now lets you use themed icons and has added even more Material You improvements to its overall interface, though the company also allowed for this theming option on Android 12.The camera also sees some improvements in the form of a new level meter and more advanced video features. There is additionally a new option to close apps that drain a lot of battery in the background.

Other than the Vivo X80 Pro, the company is also planning to bring the update to other devices soon. Vivo shared a roadmap showing when you can expect beta programs to start on its devices. This gives us an idea when its other phones will get the new release, as the Vivo X80 Pro took about a month and a half to go from beta to stable.

Meanwhile, the rollout on the X80 Pro is currently ongoing, and it hasn't reached our unit just yet, either. You might also have to wait a bit before it reaches your device.