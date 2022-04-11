It feels like every smartphone company under the sun is coming out with a folding-screen model these days, and following a few teasers, Vivo has finally made its first foldable phone official in China: the Vivo X Fold.
With a form factor similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, the Vivo X Fold opens up to reveal its 8.03-inch folding display. When folded, users are greeted by a more conventional 6.53-inch FHD+ cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio.
The folding display is the star of the show, though, featuring a 2K resolution120Hz LTPO OLED panel that a layer of ultra-thin glass protects. The hinge uses a floating wing design, making it possible to fold the device completely flat, or at 60° and 120° angles. As a sign of confidence in the panel and its hinge design, Vivo claims it can withstand 300,000 folds (via GSMArena), which is equivalent to unfolding the device 80 times a day over 10 years.
Interestingly, Vivo uses two ultrasonic fingerprint sensors on the X Fold — one for each display, instead of simply embedding the scanner in the power button on the side.
The rest of the hardware here is similarly high-end, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, IP68 ingress certification, 12GB RAM, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The circular camera island at the rear houses a 50MP GN1 primary shooter with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide, a 12MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope cam with 5x zoom. The hole punch in both displays contains a 16MP selfie camera. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 10W reverse wireless charging, a slider to mute the phone quickly, and Android 12-based OriginOS.
Vivo X Fold pricing will start at RMB 8,999 ($1,410) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Another model packing 512GB storage will retail for RMB 9,999 ($1,570), making it a fair bit cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. Similar to the excellent Oppo Find N, the X Fold will remain exclusive to the Chinese smartphone market. The former could debut in international markets as a rebranded OnePlus foldable, so here's hoping Vivo's offering also makes its way outside of China in one form or another.