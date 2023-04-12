A recent survey suggested that 2023 could be the best year yet for foldable smartphones in the US. The demand appears to be high for clamshell foldables, with the more conventional book-type foldables trailing closely behind. Samsung is poised to capture most of the foldable market share in the US, while brands like Vivo are constantly upping the ante in terms of hardware credentials. The latter is all set to unveil two of its upcoming foldables, the Vivo X Fold 2 and the X Flip.

Multiple leaks have given us a fair idea about the design and hardware specifications of Vivo's new foldables, but we didn't have much of an idea about their launch date. That changes now with the company saying the two devices will debut on April 20.

Vivo shared the news on Weibo (via 9to5Google) along with a video talking about the large physical installations placed around Shanghai's North Bund area. These installations will reportedly leverage 3D technology, offering a unique experience to onlookers.

A day before Vivo's official Weibo post, leaker Digital Chat Station shared some new images of the two foldables while also detailing the hardware specs of the devices. The source also said that the Vivo Pad 2 would launch alongside the foldables on April 20, which has now been confirmed by Vivo.

The hardware specs of the Vivo X Fold 2 were recently revealed courtesy of the company's marketing materials. Unsurprisingly, it will feature the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, in addition to UFS 4.0 storage, LPDDR5X RAM, and a 4,800mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. By contrast, last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can only recharge at 25W using an adapter or 15W with a compatible wireless charger.

While Vivo's new foldables are unlikely to make it to the US through official channels, customers in Asia and Europe should be able to get their hands on the device over the next few weeks. This gives Samsung an excellent opportunity to consolidate its position in the US foldables segment, at least until the Google Pixel Fold arrives. Apple is also expected to foray into foldables, but not for the next two years at least.