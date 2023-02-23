Samsung isn’t the only Android manufacturer churning out foldable smartphones every year. Overseas, several Chinese phone companies joined the fray a few years ago, including Xiaomi, Oppo, and Huawei. Oppo was the latest to unveil a foldable device in the form of the Find N2 Flip for global markets, including Europe and the UK. Another contender in the foldable race is Vivo, and as smartphone makers gear up to introduce their 2023 offerings, the company could beat its rivals to the punch with the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered foldable phone.

Vivo launched its first X Fold model in April of last year, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The next-generation model, dubbed the Vivo X Fold 2, might also include Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile platform. According to Digital Chat Station, the upcoming device will be the first foldable phone to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (via GSMArena).

But that's not the only upgrade the Vivo X Fold 2 may have up its sleeve. The leaker claims that the device will have big battery gains with a 4,800mAh unit. In contrast, the first X Fold packed a 4,600mAh battery, and the X Fold Plus had a 4,730mAh battery. If this is accurate, the X Fold 2 will have the largest battery capacity on a Vivo foldable.

The upcoming handset could also support 120W fast charging, which would be another first for a foldable device. That's nearly double the capacity of the current model, which supports 66W fast charging, and a far cry from the 80W charging speeds of the X Fold Plus. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, is only capable of 25W wired charging.

Digital Chat Station hasn't shared details about a potential launch date, but if Vivo follows last year's schedule, we may see the X Fold 2 in the second quarter of this year. This year looks promising for foldable devices, with more well-known brands tossing their hats into the ring. Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Fold in early 2023, and OnePlus also seems poised to announce its contender in the third quarter of 2023.